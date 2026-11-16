Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. Has a Sinker Problem to Watch in 2027

Fernando Tatis Jr. earned All-MLB First Team honors after going homerless in his first 55 games for the San Diego Padres. He finished with 25 home runs, the same total he had in 2025. If the Padres want to see more power from him in 2027, they can start by watching how he hits the two pitches he saw most often.

MLB.com’s All-MLB report marked Tatis’ third First Team selection and his first as an outfielder. He matched Manny Machado’s club record for selections. Tatis finished at .289 with an .828 OPS and 38 stolen bases. Twenty of his 25 home runs came after the All-Star break.

Tatis Saw More Sinkers and Did Less Damage

Baseball Savant’s pitch data shows pitchers threw Tatis 555 sinkers in 2026, up from 509 the year before. Their share rose from 19.3 percent to 21.9 percent. Tatis hit .309 against the pitch, but his slugging percentage dropped from .512 to .417. Subtracting his average from his slugging gives him a .108 isolated power mark against sinkers, a measure of how little extra-base damage came with those hits.

Four-seam fastballs accounted for another 26.9 percent of the pitches he saw. His slugging against them fell from .548 to .494, even though his expected slugging held steady at about .570. Expected slugging estimates total bases per at-bat from contact quality and strikeouts. Against sinkers, his expected slugging also dropped from .468 to .434, which gives the Padres a clearer reason to watch that pitch.

Between them, the sinker and four-seamer made up 48.8 percent of the pitches Tatis saw. A small improvement against either pitch would matter because opponents give him so many opportunities to hit them.

Tatis’ Progress Against Changeups Gives San Diego Another Clue

Tatis slugged .475 against changeups in 2026, up from .172 the year before. His expected slugging against the pitch also climbed, from .339 to .476. That improvement came across 65 plate appearances ending on changeups in 2026. The numbers give San Diego a reason to track whether that gain holds while Tatis works to get more out of fastballs.

The slider produced a different result. Tatis slugged .547 against it after posting a .320 mark in 2025. His expected slugging against sliders barely moved, from .507 to .508. The changeup numbers give San Diego stronger evidence of improved results against that pitch because his actual and expected marks rose together.

MLB.com’s season breakdown found that Tatis lifted the ball more after his drought ended. The pitch splits add a specific question for April. When he gets a sinker he can drive, does it go for extra bases more often?

San Diego hit 183 home runs as a team last season. Free agent Ty France supplied 21 of those homers, so there is already power to replace at first base. The Padres have a reason to shop for power while keeping an eye on the pitches that could give Tatis more of it.