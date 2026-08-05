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Padres DFA All-Star Starting Pitcher Ahead of Matchup vs. Diamondbacks

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German Marquez
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The San Diego Padres designated starting pitcher German Marquez for assignment to make room for starting pitcher Robbie Ray.

It was a quieter MLB trade deadline for the San Diego Padres compared to previous years. However, the franchise was able to put together a few trades to improve its lineup.

Starting pitching was the Padres’ main priority at the deadline, adding right-handed pitcher Casey Mize and left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray. Along with this, San Diego added depth at the infield while acquiring Gage Workman.

San Diego designated righty German Marquez for assignment in order to make room for Robbie Ray on the 26-man roster, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Robbie Ray is scheduled to make his Padres debut on Friday, Aug. 7, in San Diego’s series-opener against the Houston Astros.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Padres DFA All-Star Starting Pitcher Ahead of Matchup vs. Diamondbacks

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