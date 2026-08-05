Padres DFA All-Star Starting Pitcher Ahead of Matchup vs. Diamondbacks

It was a quieter MLB trade deadline for the San Diego Padres compared to previous years. However, the franchise was able to put together a few trades to improve its lineup.

Starting pitching was the Padres’ main priority at the deadline, adding right-handed pitcher Casey Mize and left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray. Along with this, San Diego added depth at the infield while acquiring Gage Workman.

San Diego designated righty German Marquez for assignment in order to make room for Robbie Ray on the 26-man roster, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Robbie Ray is scheduled to make his Padres debut on Friday, Aug. 7, in San Diego’s series-opener against the Houston Astros.