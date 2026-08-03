Padres Show Interest in Orioles’ Former No. 1 Overall Pick: Report

The San Diego Padres have been among the busiest franchises at the MLB trade deadline in recent years.

The Padres have already started making moves on Monday, completing a trade with their division rivals, the San Francisco Giants. San Diego acquired All-Star left-hander Robbie Ray on Monday, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Alden Gonzalez.

General manager A.J. Preller is known for his deadline antics, and San Diego may look to make another splash move in 2026. This time, it has involved a former No. 1 overall pick.

San Diego has also reached out to the Baltimore Orioles, looking into the trade status of second baseman Jackson Holliday, MLB insider Francys Romero reports.

Holliday, 22, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Padres’ Interest in Holliday Could Be Motivated by Left-Handed Bat

The Padres are looking for a left-handed bat ahead of the MLB trade deadline, said Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This could be motivation behind San Diego’s interest in Jackson Holliday.

Another reason could be in current second baseman Jake Cronenworth’s struggles this season.

Cronenworth, 32, has played in just 60 games this season due to an early-season concussion and issues with his vision.

These setbacks have played a part in his struggles at the plate when healthy. In 2026, Cronenworth is hitting .214/.306/.286 with three home runs, 16 RBI, and five stolen bases.

The 32-year-old is beginning to find a spark, though. In July, Cronenworth hit .294/.362/.400.

San Diego checking in on Jackson Holliday is interesting, as it would be hard for San Diego to decommit from Jake Cronenworth. He is signed through 2030 on an $80 million deal.

Holliday has also dealt with injuries in 2026. A fractured hamate bone that required surgery resulted in the 22-year-old missing a significant amount of time to begin the season.

Through 60 games, Holliday is hitting .252/.356/.387 with five home runs, 20 RBI, and five stolen bases.

Cardinals’ Alec Burleson and Lars Nootbaar Linked to Padres

In pursuit of a left-handed bat, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Alec Burleson and Lars Nootbaar have been labeled as “potential targets” for the Padres, Jon Heyman said.

Burleson, 27, has put together another consistent season for the Cardinals in 2026. He’s stayed healthy and is hitting .284/.347/.458 wth 15 home runs, 71 RBI, and three stolen bases.

He also provides flexibility defensively. Although he’s only played first base this season, Burleson has experience playing in the outfield as well.

Lars Nootbaar has been limited to 48 games in 2026. The 28-year-old missed the first two months of the regular season due to surgery on both heels.

Since coming back on June 5, Nootbaar has taken the Cardinals’ everyday role at left field. Through 48 games, Nootbaar is batting .234/.333/.354 with three home runs and 16 RBI.

San Diego is looking for a left-handed bat. It will be interesting to see if they land one in the final hours before the trade deadline.