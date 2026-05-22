San Diego Padres Announce Jackson Merrill Decision Before Athletics Game

On Friday Night, the San Diego Padres will begin a three-game series against the Athletics.

Last season, the two teams faced off in Sacramento in a three-game series which the Padres won 2-1.

Prior to Friday’s game, the San Diego Padres announced a decision regarding All-Star centerfielder Jackson Merrill.

Padres Announce Jackson Merrill Decision

For Friday’s game, the Padres have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Padres 5/22 F. Tatis Jr. 2B M. Andujar DH G. Sheets 1B M. Machado 3B X. Bogaerts SS R. Laureano LF N. Castellanos RF B. Johnson CF R. Durán C W. Buehler SP”

Centerfielder Jackson Merrill is not in the lineup after being removed with a back injury during Wednesday’s 4-0 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He appeared to suffer the injury as he leaped to try and rob Shohei Ohtani’s leadoff home run. Merrill was able to take an at-bat, but had to leave halfway through the contest.

In last season’s matchup against the Athletics Padres centerfielder Jackson Merrill was also unavailable for that series as he dealt with an injury. On that occasion, Merrill had to go on the injured list with a hamstring injury.

Fortunately, it appears Merrill’s absence won’t be as long this time around as The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee posted on X: “Jackson Merrill’s ribs are sore, but he is expected to be able to play in the next few days.”

Whether Merrill is available off the bench as a potential pinch hitter remains to be seen. Merrill has struggled this season as he is batting a career-low .203 with 36 hits, four home runs, 19 RBIs, 23 runs and nine stolen bases in 47 games. In his place, Bryce Johnson will get the start. Johnson is batting .207 with six hits, two RBIs and four stolen bases in 23 games.

Social Media Reactions

The San Diego Padres lineup announcement was met with the following reaction on social media:

@are_padres: “I’m to the point where I’m not excited to watch this team no one is like exciting to watch hit besides sheets and andujar”

@Pads1818: “dodgers can win in May. We are coming for October”

@HappyForLife7: “…The Padres found a hitting coach who can help their highest paid hitters do their jobs?”

@waupfoo: “Surprise, Tatis is batting lead off and playing second base. Great job AJ.”

@Javii_G19: “Dw guys I’m going to the game to celebrate my bday today, tatis HAS to hit one out the park”

Most fans appear to be concentrating on manager Craig Stammen’s decision to keep right-handed Fernando Tatis Jr. at the top of the lineup despite his early season struggles. Through 48 games, Tatis Jr. has yet to hit a home run, which is the longest drought of his career. He is also batting only .238 and has the worst OPS of his career at .580.

Despite this, Stammen appears confident in his All-Star, who appears to be playing second base more often in Jake Cronenworth’s absence, who remains on the injured list after experiencing concussion symptoms. Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos will get another start in right field.