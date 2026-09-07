San Diego Padres Announce Sudden Luis Campusano Change Before Nationals Series

On Monday afternoon, the San Diego Padres will face off against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park.

Most recently, the Padres won the series finale 4-3 against the New York Yankees.

Catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-3 with a home run in the win on Sunday.

San Diego Padres Announce Luis Campusano Chang

Ahead of the series opener against the Nationals, the San Diego Padres have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Padres 9/7 F. Tatis Jr. RF J. Cronenworth 2B M. Machado 3B T. France 1B J. Merrill CF L. Campusano DH D. Harris LF X. Bogaerts SS E. Salas C N. Pivetta SP”



After his impressive series, which featured two home runs while also playing strong defense as the team’s catcher, against the Yankees, Luis Campusano will serve as the team’s designated hitter. Meanwhile, San Diego’s top prospect Ethan Salas will get his second start at catcher since being called up.

Campusano started as the team’s designated hitter during the team’s 5-1 loss on Saturday. He went 0-for-3 with a walk. Monday’s game will mark the seventh time Campusano has appeared as a designated hitter for the Padres this season. In his previous six appearances, Campusano has a 98 WRC+. As a catcher, Campusano’s WRC+ is 154.

Overall, Campusano is batting .285 with 47 hits, 11 doubles, seven home runs, 20 runs, 26 RBIs and 25 walks in 58 games.

Padres Right Now

After winning two out of three against the Yankees, the San Diego Padres improved to 75-68. The Padres have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games. San Diego is currently 0.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third Wild Card berth in the National League.

Monday’s game will feature the return of right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta. Pivetta has missed most of the season with an elbow injury he suffered during his fourth start this year. Last season, Pivetta had a 13-5 record with a 2.87 ERA in 181.2 innings.

Nationals Right Now

Meanwhile at 67-78, the Washington Nationals have fallen out of the playoff race. Washington has gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Jake Irvin is expected to start for the Nationals on Monday. It will mark Irvin’s 19th start this season. Irvin has a 2-8 record and a 5.57 ERA in 85.2 innings.