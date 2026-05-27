San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Change Before Phillies Game

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Diego Padres will finish their series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park.

Most recently, the Padres lost 4-3. They have lost the first two games of the series.

Manny Machado went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI’s, and a walk.

San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the San Diego Padres announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Padres 5/27 F. Tatis Jr. 2B M. Andujar 3B G. Sheets 1B M. Machado DH X. Bogaerts SS R. Laureano LF J. Merrill CF N. Castellanos RF F. Fermin C W. Buehler SP”

Manny Machado will serve as the team’s designated hitter, after playing the first two games of the series at third base. Miguel Andújar will make his fifth start of the season at third base. The game will mark the fourth time Machado has served as the team’s designated hitter this season.

Padres Right Now

Despite being eight games over .500, the San Diego Padres have not played their best baseball recently. The team is 12-12 in May and has now lost three consecutive games.

The top of the Padres lineup, which features All-Star talent like Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Xander Bogaerts have all hit below league average. Additionally, star centerfielder Jackson Merrill has also been moved down in the team’s lineup as he currently has the worst batting average of his career.

Phillies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies have also announced their lineup for Wednesday’s game.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Phillies 5/27 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C A. García RF J. Crawford CF E. Sosa LF C. Sánchez SP”

Unlike the Padres, the Phillies are red-hot, evidenced by the first two games of this series. The team is now 19-8 since firing Rob Thomson earlier this season.

On the mound for the Phillies will be left-handed pitcher Christopher Sanchez, who has been one of the best pitchers in MLB this season.