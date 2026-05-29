San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Decision Ahead of Nationals Series

On Friday night, the San Diego Padres will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Most recently, the Padres were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in a three game series at Petco Park. The team was shut out by ace Christopher Sancez in the series finale, who pitched seven scoreless innings.

Manny Machado went 0-for-4 in the loss on Wednesday while playing as the team’s designated hitter.

San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Decision

Ahead of Friday’s series opener, the San Diego Padres have announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Padres 5/29 F. Tatis Jr. 2B G. Sheets LF X. Bogaerts SS M. Machado 3B J. Merrill CF M. Andujar DH R. Laureano RF T. France 1B F. Fermin C L. Giolito SP”

After a day off and serving as the team’s designated hitter on Wednesday, Machado is back in his usual role at third base.

Machado has struggled this season as he is batting .169 with 32 hits, 27 RBI’s, nine home runs and 27 runs across 53 games.

Defensively, opinions are mixed on Machado’s play at third base. Baseball Savant lists him as +3 outs above average with a +2 fielding run value. However, defensive runs saved has him at -4, which is tied with shortstop Xander Bogaerts for second worst on the team, behind only Gavin Sheets, who has played first base and left field this season.

Regarding the Padres’ star players offensive struggles, Machado said after Wednesday’s loss, “Our team needs us, and we ‘re trying to get back on track. I think a lot of these guys in here who’ve been carrying the load earlier in the year, we ‘re starting to feel it as a group overall. So we’ve got to pick up the slack. I know Jackson, how he is, that he’s doing everything he can to get back on that path, and so am I. I know everyone here is doing what they need to do to get back on path. I know that our offense isn’t playing to our capabilities, but we’re confident that (if) we stick to the process things will start turning around here. And when they do, hopefully it stays.”

Padres vs Nationals

Now, San Diego will hope to put the sweep against the Phillies behind them, and aim for better results against the Nationals. Entering Friday’s game, the Nationals are 29-28, which is third-best in the National League East.

They have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Nationals 5/29 J. Wood DH L. García Jr. 1B C. Mead 3B C. Abrams SS D. Crews RF D. Lile LF J. Young CF K. Ruiz C N. Nuñez 2B P. Schultz SP”

The Padres playing the Nationals always brings up the 2022 Juan Soto trade, in which San Diego gave up most of their top ranked prospects in exchange for the All-Star outfielder, who now plays for the New York Mets.

Wood and Abrams, both of whom were members of the Padres organization, have gotten off to impressive offensive starts this season. Wood leads the National League in walks and on base percentage, while also leading the MLB in runs scored. Meanwhile, Abrams has a career-best .937 OPS, which would be the highest among Padres players.