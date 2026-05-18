San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Decision For Dodgers Game

On Monday night, the San Diego Padres will begin their first series of the season against their division rivals Los Angeles Dodgers, a team the Padres struggled against last season, and who they finished behind in the NL West.

The two teams have been one of the best rivalries in baseball these past few seasons; however, they were unable to meet in the postseason as the Padres left a potential matchup on the table as they were defeated by the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card Round. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to win their second consecutive World Series.

Now, ahead of their first matchup, the Padres have announced a decision regarding former Los Angeles Dodgers player Manny Machado.

San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Decision

For Monday’s game, the San Diego Padres have announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Padres 5/18 F. Tatis Jr. 2B M. Andujar DH G. Sheets 1B M. Machado 3B X. Bogaerts SS J. Merrill CF N. Castellanos RF R. Laureano LF R. Durán C M. King SP”

Manny Machado is back playing third base, after serving as the team’s designated hitter for the final two games of the Mariners series. Miguel Andujar will return to the designated hitter role after playing third base.

Machado has not gotten off to a strong start this season. He is currently batting .182 with 29 hits, six home runs, 20 RBI’s, 24 runs and one stolen base on two attempts in 44 games this season.

Regarding his slow start, Machado said, “Listen man, it’s a little bit of unlucky, there’s a little bit of, you know, [mechanical] stuff going on. Just a little bit of everything, I mean, it’s baseball. We’ve been facing some really good pitchers, and it’s kind of tough to get yourself into the rhythm. But hey, I’ve seen it for a long time. It isn’t going to sustain. You’re going to get out of things.”

Criticism For Padres All-Stars

Unfortunately for the San Diego Padres, Machado is not the only All-Star on the team who has struggled offensively. Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to hit a home run this season, and fans have been growing impatient. Here is what they had to say regarding the Padres lineup on social media:

@are_padres: “If Tatis doesn’t do anything today against the dodgers I’m done with him, please phantom IL him if he does nothing.”

@AR_qwackattack: “This is Tatis’s last chance with me. If this series doesn’t light a fire under him, nothing will. For the love of God…”

@friarphilSD: “Big mistake putting Laureano in there. He’s lucky if he can swat a fly these days. Should have put Sheets back in left field and France back at first base since his bat worked really well yesterday. Other than that I’m glad Craig didn’t change up the lineup too much from the one that worked yesterday.”

@gatesoption2: “Fairly certain France knows how to play 2nd. Guys that aren’t or can’t hit should ride the pine especially Manny”