Mason Miller’s Future With Padres Gets Major Update

The MLB trade deadline is roughly two weeks away, and one of the most intriguing names potentially available is San Diego Padres All-Star closer Mason Miller.

Miller has been as dominant as any closer in MLB this season, recording 25 saves with a 0.89 ERA.

On Saturday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale provided a major update on what Miller’s future could look like in San Diego over the coming days and weeks.

Miller’s Future With Padres

Miller joined the Padres in the middle of the 2025 season, and while he’s been phenomenal, the team has underachieved. Now, San Diego appears ready to become a partial seller ahead of the deadline.

Nightengale reported that rival executives believe the Padres will trade Miller before the deadline, with the All-Star closer expected to draw significant interest from contenders across the league.

“Rival executives are convinced the Padres will be motivated to sell and buy at the same time, and will move All-Star closer Mason Miller,” Nightengale said.

Nightengale: Rival executives are convinced the Padres will move Mason Miller. pic.twitter.com/TY8YSCnLk1 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 19, 2026

Potential Landing Spots

Miller would fit on virtually any MLB contender because of what he brings to the bullpen. He’s a pitcher teams can trust in the ninth inning regardless of the situation.

Several contenders are showing interest in Miller, but one team continues to sit near the top of the rumors: the New York Yankees.

The Yankees desperately need another reliable arm in the bullpen, and adding someone like Miller could completely change the trajectory of their season.

New York also has the talent to put together an appealing package for San Diego, whether the Padres want immediate MLB production or prospects to strengthen their farm system for years to come.