Padres Reveal Mason Miller’s Status for Must-Win Game 4

The San Diego Padres are facing elimination in their National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who now have a two games to one series lead with Game 4 looming on Wednesday evening.

But the good news for the Padres is that new father Mason Miller, who had been placed on the paternity list by the club less than an hour before the scheduled first pitch in Game 3, is expected back in the lineup for their critical Game 4.

The San Diego Padres Expect To Have Mason Miller Back For Game 4

Miller, who has been placed on the Padres ‘ paternity list by the Padres less than an hour before Game 3, when his wife Jordan went into labor, has been removed from the list and is expected to be available for Game 4.

“We have returned RHP Mason Miller from the paternity list today. He will take the place of LHP Wandy Peralta on the active NLDS roster,” the Padres wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday; if the Padres win, they’ll force a decisive Game 5, while the Brewers will advance if they win.

The Padres Don’t Believe Mason Miller Was Tipping Pitches

After Miller unusually blew a save in Game 2, speculation grew among some that he had been tipping his pitches.

However, Padres manager Craig Stammen said that’s not something that was taking place.

“We’ve got a crew of people that are dedicated to that every single day,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said Monday via The Athletic. “That is their sole job. We’re well aware of what’s going on with our pitchers, well aware of what’s going on with the Brewers pitchers and how they do things. It’s part of our daily acumen.

“The internet can go crazy and take things farther than they need to go. We feel good about our process within that situation.”

“Like I said, we’ve got a lot of guys on top of it, and we’re not really worried about it.”