King’s Shoulder Injury Adds to Padres’ Rotation Woes

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King has been diagnosed with a pinched nerve in his right shoulder, leading to his placement on the 15-day injured list (IL) retroactive to May 22.

This development comes as a significant concern for the Padres, who are navigating a demanding stretch in their schedule.

Diagnosis and Immediate Outlook

King was initially scratched from his scheduled start on May 24 after experiencing discomfort in his shoulder. Subsequent medical evaluations revealed a pinched nerve but, importantly, no structural damage to the shoulder’s rotator cuff or capsule.

Manager Mike Shildt expressed relief over the absence of structural issues, stating, “Rotator cuff, the cap, anything with the shoulder is very stable and structurally very good, so that’s obviously great.

“There’s nothing circulatory that’s concerning as far as thoracic, or anything like that.”

While the exact timeline for King’s return remains uncertain, the team is optimistic. Shildt mentioned that King could resume light throwing soon, but emphasized that the recovery will be dictated by the nerve’s response to treatment.

“We’ve got some really smart people, including Michael, involved with the process that will get that going as soon as possible,” Shildt said.

In his second season as a full-time starter, King has been a cornerstone of the Padres’ rotation. Over 10 starts, he has posted a commendable 2.59 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings. His consistent performance has been vital for the Padres, especially considering the team’s aspirations for postseason success.

King’s ability to limit hard contact and his effective pitch mix have made him a challenging opponent for hitters. His absence leaves a significant void in the rotation, particularly during a period where the team faces 26 games in 27 days.

Impact on the Padres’ Rotation

The Padres are currently navigating a challenging schedule with a depleted rotation. In addition to King’s injury, Yu Darvish is on the IL with right elbow inflammation.

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Gabe Smallson, “All-Star believes that Darvish is actually dealing with a worse injury than the team is letting on.”

The current rotation includes Nick Pivetta, Dylan Cease, Randy Vásquez, and Stephen Kolek. The fifth spot remains uncertain, with potential options being evaluated.

Prospect Ryan Bergert, who has been starting in Triple-A El Paso, is a candidate to fill the vacant rotation spot. He last pitched on May 28, which could align him for a start against the Giants on June 3.

Bergert has posted a 3.75 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 37 strikeouts over 36 innings in El Paso this season.

Additionally, Matt Waldron is progressing in his rehab from a left oblique strain and could be an option in the near future.

While King’s injury is a setback, the absence of structural damage offers hope for a relatively swift return. The Padres will need to rely on their depth and adaptability to navigate this challenging period.

The team’s performance during this stretch could have significant implications for their postseason aspirations.