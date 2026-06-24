San Diego Padres Predicted To Acquire Former Starting Pitcher To Bolster Rotation

It wasn’t too long ago that the San Diego Padres were battling the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the National League West Division. However, injuries have hit the rotation, and it has reflected in their fall from near the top.

However, San Diego is hovering around the final wild-card spot in the National League, but securing one of those spots won’t be easy. Compared to the American League, there are a handful of teams in the same boat. President of baseball operations, AJ Preller, is going to have some decisions to make over the next month-plus in terms of adding at the trade deadline. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report linked the Padres to a former pitcher by August 3.

San Diego Padres Predicted To Acquire Michael Wacha

There is going to be a need for a lot of teams for arms at the deadline. One pitcher who is going to generate some interest is 34-year-old right-hander Michael Wacha. The veteran is pitching for his sixth team, the Kansas City Royals, but Rymer predicted a return to Southern California with San Diego could happen.

“The Padres needed a starter even before they put Lucas Giolito on the injured list on Tuesday, and Wacha is a guy they know well. He had a 3.22 ERA as a Padre back in 2023,” wrote Rymer.

Giolito was signed after the season began and made his Padres debut in 2026 in the middle of May against the Seattle Mariners. However, signing him and putting him into the rotation highlighted the need San Diego had for starting pitching. In his one season with the Padres, Wacha went 14-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 24 starts with 104 strikeouts in 134.1 innings. The Padres would sign up for that right now. However, finding a starting point for a trade could be tricky.

“A trade between Kansas City and San Diego might need to have a bad-contract-swap element, perhaps involving Jake Cronenworth. That way, the Royals could effectively buy a prospect to go with him, with No. 1 prospect Ethan Salas representing the best possible outcome,” added Rymer.

Easier said than done.

San Diego Padres Need To Address Starting Pitching at the Trade Deadline

There is no doubt that Preller needs to add an arm or two at the deadline. As Rymer mentioned, Wacha is someone they know and know very well. He has been good for each team he has been on, including this season with the Royals.

Wacha is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 101 innings with 77 strikeouts to just 29 walks. He has a WHIP of 1.16 in 16 starts. Compared to his numbers in his first go-around with the Padres, they’re not that far off. He is coming off a seven-inning gem against the Tampa Bay Rays, where he scattered six hits and allowed one run, in a 2-1 victory on Monday night.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed San Diego’s biggest need at the deadline as a bat. The case can certainly be made for that. However, in the end, if you don’t have the pitching and injuries are piling up the way they are, chasing an arm makes just as much sense for San Diego and Preller.