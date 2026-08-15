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San Diego Padres Reveal New Wandy Peralta Decision Before Guardians Game

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Wandy Peralta
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The San Diego Padres announced their Wandy Peralta decision on Saturday

The San Diego Padres are a few hours out from their second clash against the Cleveland Guardians.

Ahead of the matchup, the Padres have revealed their decision on Wandy Peralta.

According to Underdog MLB (via X), Peralta will be starting for San Diego on Saturday.

Snapshot of Peralta’s MLB Career

Wandy Peralta

GettyWandy Peralta is now playing in his third seasons with the San Diego Padres

Peralta, now 35 years old, has been playing in the Major Leagues for 11 seasons now.

He made his debut in September 2016 with the Cincinnati Reds, where he remained for four years. In September 2019, he was selected off waivers by the San Francisco Giants and went on to play three seasons with the organization.

Once April 2021 rolled around, Peralta was traded by the Giants, ultimately landing with the New York Yankees in exchange for Mike Tauchman.

Later, San Francisco completed the trade by sending minor leaguer Connor Cannon to the Yankees.

It wasn’t until February 2024 that Peralta started a new chapter with the Padres.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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San Diego Padres Reveal New Wandy Peralta Decision Before Guardians Game

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