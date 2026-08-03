San Diego Padres Announce Joe Musgrove News Before Diamondbacks Series

On Monday night, the San Diego Padres are set to kick off a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Most recently, the Padres won 5-4 on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.

Right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove has yet to pitch this season for San Diego.

San Diego Padres Announce Joe Musgrove News

The San Diego Padres announced that both Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta are set to undergo a rehab stint with their minor league affiliate Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. There has been no announcement regarding how long their outings will be or who will get the start, but both are scheduled to appear in Tuesday’s game.

Regarding the news, MLB beat writer Jay Paris wrote: “The Padres have been stitching together their starting pitching of late by leaning on their bullpen in an unconventional manner. The team is using just two traditional starters in right-handers Walker Buehler and Michael King, with the rest of the load being carried by relievers and piggybacking starters.

Musgrove is recovering from Tommy John surgery and Pivetta is rebounding from right elbow inflammation. They could be key additions later this month.”

Musgrove has not had a fully healthy season since 2022, as he fell short of 100 innings pitched in 2023 and 2024. Despite his lingering health issues, Musgrove has been effective when he has been on the mound as he has a 16-8 record and a 3.47 ERA since 2023. Getting him for the stretch run could be crucial for San Diego making a third consecutive postseason appearance.

The San Diego Padres are currently one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card race.

San Diego Padres Rotation

San Diego’s rotation has been in flux for most of the season. As a result, the team has adopted a “pitching chaos” strategy, where they rely heavily on their bullpen and do not feature traditional starting pitchers aside from Michael King and Walker Buehler.

However, with Pivetta’s and Musgrove’s impending returns, that strategy may no longer be necessary for the Padres. Additionally, the team reportedly acquired former Cy Young winning pitcher Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for their No. 4 and No. 9 prospects.

Ray has made 22 appearances for the Giants this season and has a 10-6 record with a 3.08 ERA in 122.2 innings. His latest outing came against the San Diego Padres, where he allowed only one run across six innings as he earned the win in San Francisco’s only win against the Padres in their latest series.

Ray should provide a much-needed boost to San Diego’s rotation as he has been on a strong run lately. In his last 10 starts, Ray has a 1.65 ERA and an 8-2 record.