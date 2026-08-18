San Diego Padres Announce Luis Campusano Change Before Mets Game

On Tuesday night, the San Diego Padres will continue their three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Padres lost the series opener 2-1.

Luis Campusano went 0-for-3 with a walk during the loss.

San Diego Padres Announce Luis Campusano Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the San Diego Padres announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Padres 8/18 F. Tatis Jr. RF L. Rengifo LF M. Machado 3B T. France 1B J. Merrill CF X. Bogaerts SS A. Hays DH F. Fermin C J. Cronenworth 2B R. Ray SP”

Luis Campusano is out of the team’s starting lineup for Tuesday’s game. Aside from splitting catcher duties with Freddy Fermin, who is starting today, Campusano has also received time as the team’s designated hitter. Instead, Austin Hays will serve as the team’s designated hitter as they are facing a left-handed pitcher.

Campusano has been a bright spot for the Padres this season. He’s currently batting .305 with 40 hits, 11 doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs in 46 games. His .909 OPS is the highest of his career.

He has a 133 WRC+ against left-handed pitching, but the team opted to give him a day off in the second game of the series.

Padres Right Now

After Monday’s loss, in which the San Diego Padres were gunned down at the plate three times, the team fell to 67-59. San Diego has gone 7-3 over their last 10 games. They currently hold the third Wild Card spot in the National League, with a one game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Left-hander Robbie Ray is expected to start for San Diego on Tuesday. It will mark his third start for the Padres since being acquired at the trade deadline. Ray has struggled since joining the Padres, as he’s yet to register a quality start. Overall, he’s got a 10-7 record with a 3.28 ERA in 131.2 innings.

Mets Right Now

Meanwhile, the New York Mets have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 8/18 F. Lindor SS B. Bichette 3B L. Robert Jr. CF C. Benge RF F. Alvarez DH C. Morel 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing LF L. Torrens C Z. Thornton SP”

After Monday’s win, the New York Mets improved to 57-69 on the season as they have now won four consecutive games. The Mets have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games. They are now 10 games behind the third Wild Card spot in the National League.

Left-hander Zac Thornton will aim to keep the Mets winning streak going as he makes his ninth start this season. Thornton enters Tuesday’s game with a 3-3 record and a 2.78 ERA in 45.1 innings. He allowed three runs across six innings during his last outing.