San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Change During Arizona Series

On Tuesday night, the San Diego Padres will continue their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.

Most recently, San Diego lost 8-0 on Monday.

Third baseman Manny Machado went 1-for-4 in the loss.

San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the San Diego Padres have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Padres 7/7 F. Tatis Jr. RF J. Merrill CF X. Bogaerts SS M. Machado 3B G. Sheets DH J. Cronenworth 1B L. Campusano C S. Taylor LF S. Song 2B G. Márquez SP”

After serving as the team’s No. 3 hitter in each of the past eight games, Machado will move down in the lineup and hit cleanup. In those eight games, Machado went 6-for-28 with seven walks. Despite his low average in that span, four of Machado’s six hits were extra-base hits, and with a high walk rate, Machado posted a .943 OPS.

The seven-time All-Star has been heating up late as he has a 1.084 OPS over the last 16 games. Machado has six home runs, five doubles, 13 walks and 15 RBIs during that span. Unfortunately, his individual success has not translated to wins as the Padres have gone 6-10 in that frame.

Despite his recent success, Machado has had a below-average season. He is batting .190 with 61 hits, 16 doubles, 18 home runs, 44 runs, 51 RBIs and two stolen bases in 88 games.

Padres Right Now

After losing the first game of the series, the San Diego Padres fell to 44-46. They are now in third place in the National League West, 15 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has gone 1-9 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Germán Márquez will make his first start since coming off the injured list. Márquez has started six games this season and enters Tuesday’s game with a 3-2 record and a 5.79 ERA in 32.2 innings. Márquez came out of the bullpen in his last outing, in which he allowed two runs in three innings.

Arizona Diamondbacks Right Now

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “D-backs 7/7 K. Marte 2B G. Perdomo SS C. Carroll RF G. Moreno DH M. Kepler LF N. Arenado 3B P. Smith 1B J. McCann C T. Tawa CF Z. Gallen SP”

At 45-45, the Diamondbacks are in second place of the National League West, one game ahead of the San Diego Padres. They have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.