San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Change Before Cardinals Series

On Monday night, the San Diego Padres will begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Most recently, the Padres won their series finale over the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Sunday.

Manny Machado went 0-for-4 with a walk during the win.

San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Change

Ahead of their series opener against the Cardinals, the San Diego Padres have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: Padres 6/15 F. Tatis Jr. RF J. Merrill CF M. Machado DH G. Sheets LF X. Bogaerts SS W. Wagner 3B T. France 1B S. Song 2B R. Durán C W. Peralta SP”

Manny Machado, the team’s primary third baseman, will serve as the designated hitter for the fifth time this season.

Meanwhile, Will Wagner will make his first start of the season at third base. Wagner has only served as a designated hitter since being called up this season. Last season with the Padres, Wagner briefly played second and third base. He has been a bright spot in the Padres lineup since returning to the team. In five games, Wagner is hitting .444 with a .643 on base percentage.

On the other side, Machado’s struggles have continued this season. Despite remaining the team’s No. 3 hitter, the seven-time All-Star is batting .175 with 44 hits, 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 32 runs and 35 RBIs in 68 games.

Padres Right Now

After a rough stretch that saw San Diego lose nine out of 10 games, the team has rebounded and won their last two series.

Left-hander Wandy Peralta will make his first start of the season, as the team’s opener. He is expected to be followed by right-hander Lucas Giolito in a bulk capacity. Giolito enters Monday’s matchup with a 2-1 record and a 4.35 ERA across 20.2 innings.

Cardinals Right Now

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Cardinals 6/15 J. Wetherholt 2B I. Herrera DH A. Burleson 1B J. Walker RF L. Nootbaar LF M. Winn SS J. Crooks C B. Jordan 3B N. Church CF D. May SP”

Right-hander Dustin May will make his 14th start of the season for the Cardinals. May enters Monday’s game with a 4-6 record and a 4.21 ERA across 72.2 innings. He allowed three runs over six innings in his last start against the Padres this season.