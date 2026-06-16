San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Decision Before Cardinals Game

On Tuesday night, the San Diego Padres will continue their three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Most recently, the Padres lost the series opener 3-0 as they only registered one hit during the game.

Manny Machado got the team’s lone hit as he went 1-for-3 in the loss on Monday.

San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Change

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals, the San Diego Padres have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Padres 6/16 F. Tatis Jr. 2B J. Merrill CF M. Machado 3B X. Bogaerts SS G. Sheets LF S. Taylor RF T. France 1B W. Wagner DH R. Durán C M. King SP”

After serving as the team’s designated hitter, Manny Machado is back at third base for the second game of the series. Despite his struggles offensively this season, Machado remains the team’s No. 3 hitter.

The seven-time All-Star is batting .177 with 45 hits, 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 32 runs and 35 RBIs in 68 games.

Despite his poor offensive numbers, Machado remains with a positive mindset as he said, “I think it’s why I love the game. Because once you come out of it, once you get going, you remember all those bad times and remember all the good times and get to enjoy the full season of it. You kind of gotta ride that wave and really enjoy every moment of it. The bad, the good, the ugly that comes with it.”

Padres Right Now

After dropping the series opener, the Padres fell to 37-34 and remain eight games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Michael King will make his 15th start of the season. He enters Tuesday’s game with a 4-5 record and a 3.46 ERA across 80.2 innings pitched.

Cardinals Right Now

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals have also announced their starting lineup for the second game of the series.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Cardinals 6/16 J. Wetherholt 2B I. Herrera C A. Burleson 1B J. Walker RF L. Nootbaar LF M. Winn SS J. Crooks DH B. Jordan 3B N. Church CF A. Pallante SP”

After Monday’s win, the Cardinals improved to 39-31, which is second best in the National League Central.