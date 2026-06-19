San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Decision Before Rangers Series

On Friday night, the San Diego Padres will begin their three-game series with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Most recently, the Padres the series finale 6-1 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Manny Machado went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the win.

San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Change

Ahead of the series opener, the San Diego Padres announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Padres 6/19 F. Tatis Jr. 2B S. Taylor RF J. Merrill CF M. Machado 3B G. Sheets LF X. Bogaerts SS T. France 1B W. Wagner DH R. Durán C R. Vásquez SP”

After recently being moved to the No. 3 spot in the lineup, Machado will bat cleanup for the second consecutive game. Machado has primarily been San Diego’s No. 4 hitter this season, as he has hit in that spot in 42 games.

Out of the No. 4 spot, Machado is batting .197 with a 93 WRC+.

Overall, the seven-time All-Star is batting .177 with 46 hits, 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 33 runs, 36 RBIs and one stolen base in 71 games.

His .615 OPS is currently the lowest of his career. After this season, Machado has seven years remaining on his original 11-year, $350 million contract, which he signed following a second-place MVP finish in 2022. Since that season, Machado has not finished with an OPS of over .800.

Padres Right Now

Machado is not the only struggling member of the Padres offense. After a strong start to the season, the Padres have fallen to 38-35 and are nine games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team has gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Randy Vásquez will make his 15th start of the season. He enters Friday’s matchup with a 6-4 record and a 3.63 ERA across 74.1 innings.

Rangers Right Now

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers have announced their starting lineup ahead of the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Rangers 6/19 J. Pederson DH J. Jung 3B W. Langford CF B. Nimmo RF E. Duran SS A. Osuna LF J. Burger 1B N. Lopez 2B E. Díaz C J. deGrom SP”

deGrom will make his 15th start of the season. The two-time Cy Young winner owns a 5-4 record with a 3.17 ERA across 76.2 innings this season.