Padres Blockbuster Trade Rumors for Red Sox All-Star

Trade rumors are beginning to heat up in the MLB. As always, the Padres’ general manager, AJ Preller, is hoping to make a big-time splash. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported that “the Padres are again showing interest in Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.” With the Red Sox having the top prospect in baseball, Roman Anthony, ready for the call-up to the big leagues, this trade could be beneficial for both sides.

How Good is Jarren Duran?

After flashing his potential in 2023, Duran exploded into stardom last season, finishing 7th in the MLB in fWAR (wins above replacement). He was an All-Star and posted a .834 OPS with 21 home runs. On top of that, he was elite in every category; his hitting, baserunning, and fielding run values are ranked above the 90th percentile in the MLB. Duran was, by every means, a superstar last year.

This year, however, has started differently for Duran. His OPS is down by over 100 points, with his issues mainly stemming from a significant lack of power. He only has four home runs so far and is barrelling the ball in the 45th percentile compared to last season’s 63rd percentile. While his numbers are not what fans were expecting, it’s early in the season, and Duran can still easily put up spectacular numbers this season.

Cost to Acquire Him

While these rumors are incredibly intriguing for the Padres, the price to pull off a deal would be difficult. Duran is a high-caliber player, and he has a ton of control. The outfielder won’t be out of arbitration until after the 2028 season. If this potential deal were to go through, it would be an absolute blockbuster.

There’s no doubt that the Padres would have to give up significant prospect capital. Anyone not named Leo De Vries would be on the table for this trade. The problem is that the Red Sox may only be willing to do it for him. De Vries is only 18 years old and is the #3 overall prospect in the entire MLB. It doesn’t seem like the Padres would want to part with this potential superstar.

Outside of De Vries, the Padres’ second-ranked player in their farm system is Ethan Salas, who is the only other player with over a 50 grade. The problem is that he struggled heavily last season and again this year before being placed on the injured list. The Friars also have multiple 50-grade pitching prospects, including Kash Mayfield, Boston Bateman, and Humberto Cruz. It seems like the only deal that could work would consist of Ethan Salas and multiple pitching prospects.

Odds of the Trade Happening

So many rumors pop up, but never come to fruition. Still, this trade makes a lot of sense. The Padres desperately need a left fielder and have shown in the past that they are willing to part with high-quality prospect capital. On the other hand, the Red Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB this year. Outfield prospect Roman Anthony may be who the Red Sox view as their Left Fielder of the future. This trade makes sense for both sides, it will just depend on whether or not the prospect capital lines up for both teams. Stay tuned, these rumors appear to be very legitimate.