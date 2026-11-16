The San Diego Padres are preparing for what could be an aggressive offseason under new ownership, and a recent World Series standout has reportedly caught their attention.

According to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, San Diego has expressed interest in free-agent pitcher Freddy Peralta, who helped lead the Tampa Bay Rays to the 2026 World Series.

Peralta is one of several starting pitchers on the Padres’ radar as president of baseball operations A.J. Preller looks to rebuild a rotation facing considerable uncertainty.

The reported interest comes as new owners Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano prepare for their first offseason controlling the franchise, with expectations that San Diego could make a significant investment.

Padres Express Interest in Freddy Peralta Amid Rotation Overhaul

Gonzalez reported that the Padres are exploring multiple options to address their starting pitching needs.

Beyond Peralta, the organization has arranged a meeting with free-agent ace Tarik Skubal and remains open to reunions with Michael King, Nick Pivetta and Nick Martinez.

San Diego has also been connected to Skubal throughout the offseason as the team explores a potential blockbuster addition.

However, the Padres’ rotation problems extend beyond finding a single star.

Gonzalez noted that Randy Vásquez is currently the only starter San Diego can confidently depend on for 2027, with several familiar pitchers entering free agency.

The club has cleared nearly $60 million from its payroll with King, Pivetta, Jason Adam, Ramón Laureano and Adrián Morejón entering free agency.

Still, major long-term contracts for Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts limit the team’s financial flexibility.

Preller acknowledged that ownership is committed to building a competitive roster, although the precise amount available for new acquisitions remains uncertain.

He also suggested that available resources could depend on which players the team targets.

The Padres have additional needs at first base, left field, and potentially the back end of their bullpen.

That makes Peralta an intriguing option, particularly if San Diego can add him while preserving enough financial flexibility to address other positions.

Freddy Peralta Boosted Free-Agent Value With World Series Run

Peralta’s 2026 season took several unexpected turns before ending with a trip to the World Series.

The two-time All-Star began the year with the New York Mets after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers in January.

He largely struggled in New York, posting a 4.99 ERA across 22 starts before being dealt to Tampa Bay ahead of the trade deadline.

His fortunes changed dramatically with the Rays.

Peralta recorded a 3.25 ERA across 10 regular-season starts with Tampa Bay.

He then delivered one of the most impressive pitching performances of the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Peralta allowed just one earned run over 12 innings, producing a 0.75 ERA across three appearances and earning ALCS MVP honors.

His performance helped Tampa Bay reach the World Series against his former Milwaukee teammates.

That late-season resurgence could make the 30-year-old an attractive free-agent addition for teams seeking experienced starting pitching.

San Diego’s interest also highlights the ambitions of its new ownership group.

Jones and Feliciano reportedly want to make a splash after watching the Padres return to the postseason in 2026.

The franchise faces significant decisions throughout its pitching staff, including uncertainty surrounding Yu Darvish.

Peralta wouldn’t solve every problem in San Diego’s rotation, but his playoff experience and late-season turnaround make him a compelling option.

For now, Gonzalez has reported interest rather than an agreement or advanced negotiations.

Still, with the Padres searching for multiple starters and their new owners apparently willing to spend, Peralta is a name worth watching as the offseason unfolds.