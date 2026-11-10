Padres Eye 3 Japanese Stars Amid Potential Major Offseason Shakeup

The San Diego Padres could be preparing for an aggressive offseason under new ownership, with three Japanese stars reportedly drawing interest from the organization.

With several roster holes to fill, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller appears to be exploring a variety of options to strengthen San Diego’s roster ahead of the 2027 season.

According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres are showing interest in former Chicago Cubs players Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga, along with Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato.

The report, highlighted by MLB.com on November 10, comes as San Diego prepares to address significant roster uncertainty, particularly in its starting rotation.

The Padres have traditionally maintained an active presence in the international market, and Preller could look overseas once again for help.

All three players could provide valuable additions to San Diego, although each offers something different.

However, there is no indication that agreements with any of the three players are imminent.

Seiya Suzuki

Suzuki, 32, is entering free agency after spending five seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

The Japanese outfielder hit .270 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs in 2026, continuing to establish himself as a productive major-league hitter.

Adding Suzuki would give San Diego another established offensive weapon, although the club would have to determine how he fits alongside its existing outfield talent, including Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill.

Teruaki Sato

Sato, meanwhile, represents an opportunity to acquire one of Japan’s most exciting power hitters.

The 27-year-old corner infielder dominated Nippon Professional Baseball in 2026, winning the Central League Triple Crown after hitting .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs.

The Hanshin Tigers star has been made available to major-league organizations through the posting system, giving him an opportunity to make the jump to MLB.

His left-handed power could provide a significant boost to the Padres’ lineup, particularly if San Diego looks to address its offensive needs at first base.

Shota Imanaga

Imanaga could perhaps fill an even more pressing need.

The former Cubs starter recorded an 11-10 record with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts across 174 1/3 innings in 2026.

The 33-year-old left-hander has established himself as a reliable major-league starter since arriving from Japan ahead of the 2024 season.

Given San Diego’s uncertainty on the mound, Imanaga could emerge as a particularly attractive option.

Padres’ New Ownership Faces Major Offseason Decisions

The reported interest comes at an important time for the organization.

San Diego’s new ownership group, led by Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano, has publicly emphasized its commitment to winning.

However, fulfilling those ambitions could require significant investments in free agency.

There is more risk this offseason due to the uncertainty surrounding the potential expiration of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement on December 1.

That could complicate the Padres’ ability to complete major transactions if negotiations between the league and players result in a lockout.

The starting rotation looks to be a clear need for the Friars.

Michael King, Nick Pivetta and Walker Buehler are among the pitchers entering free agency, while questions remain about Yu Darvish’s future and Joe Musgrove’s role.

Randy Vásquez is currently the only established starter guaranteed to return.

Preller has acknowledged the challenge but also expressed optimism about the flexibility available to the team.

The Padres’ reported interest in Suzuki, Sato, and Imanaga gives the organization three different options for improving its roster.

Whether the team commits to any of the three remains to be seen.