San Diego Padres Announce Joe Musgrove News Before Cleveland Series

On Friday night, the San Diego Padres will begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

Most recently, the Padres won 4-3 against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Pitcher Joe Musgrove has yet to appear for the Padres this season.

San Diego Padres Announce Joe Musgrove News

The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Jeff Sanders posted on X: “Joe Musgrove just got done with his bullpen. Expected to make next rehab start Friday for @epchihuahuas”

Friday’s game will mark Musgrove’s third rehab start this season. He has been ramping up as he tries to return to the Padres this season.

Regarding how he felt after his last rehab outing, where he threw 53 innings, Musgrove said, “I’ve wanted to pitch in games for a long time now. Multiple times I felt like I’ve been really close and just haven’t gotten there. So this is the best I’ve felt in the last two years.” He added, “I made some adjustments to pitches that hadn’t been super consistent for me over the last two weeks. It was mainly like changing an old grip that I used to have to something new to avoid some discomfort. I feel like now I’m at the point where I’m getting back to my old grips, I’m feeling more normal with it. So I’m seeing more consistent shapes with my breaking balls. A lot of breaking balls in the zone, a lot of fastballs in the zone.”

While discussing his potential role on the Padres this season, Musgrove said, “Nothing’s really set in stone, but I don’t think he’s (A.J. Preller) looking for another three- to four-inning starter. I think he wants a starter that can pitch a postseason game or somebody that can give us some length down the last month or so of the season. That’s ultimately what I want. I want to get back in games.”

Musgrove has not had a fully healthy season since 2022, as he fell short of 100 innings pitched in 2023 and 2024. Despite his lingering health issues, Musgrove has been effective when he has been on the mound as he has a 16-8 record and a 3.47 ERA since 2023. With the Padres currently holding the second Wild Card berth in the National League, getting back the former All-Star could prove pivotal for their postseason push.

Padres Right Now

After winning five straight games, the San Diego Padres dramatically improved their playoff chances. According to Fangraphs, the Padres now have a 60.1% chance of making the playoffs, and that is without factoring in the potential return of Joe Musgrove.

The San Diego Padres have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games. Their starting pitching rotation since the trade deadline, despite some up-and-down starts by acquisitions Casey Mize and Robbie Ray. While Mize bounced back after a rough first outing, and pitched a quality start in his second appearance, Ray has yet to reach the sixth inning since joining the Padres.

They will now take on a Cleveland Guardians team that is in fourth place in the American League Central. Cleveland has gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.