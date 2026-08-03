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San Diego Padres Reject Yankees’ Trade Offer for All-Star Pitcher: Report

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Freddy Fermin #54 talks with Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres on the mound during the eighth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park on May 09, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With the MLB trade deadline less than 24 hours away, the trade market is beginning to heat up.

One of the most talked-about teams remains the New York Yankees, especially after they acquired Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals. The question now is whether they’ll make another splash before Monday’s deadline.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, they are at least trying.

Yankees’ Trade Offer Rejected by Padres

Nightengale reported Sunday night that the Yankees offered starting pitcher Will Warren to the San Diego Padres in a trade for reliever and 2025 All-Star Adrian Morejon.

The Padres ultimately rejected the offer, and it’s unclear whether the two sides remain engaged in trade talks. The Yankees have long been linked to Morejon, while also showing interest in superstar closer Mason Miller.

“The San Diego Padres rejected a deal that would have sent Yankees starter Will Warren for valuable left-handed set-up man Adrian Morejon,” Nightengale reported.

Yankees’ Trade Deadline Needs

While Garcia Jr. provides the Yankees with a much-needed right-handed bat, New York still has not addressed what many believe are its two biggest needs: adding another catcher and reinforcing the bullpen.

The Yankees have one of the best five-man starting rotations in baseball, but October — and potentially November — baseball often comes down to bullpen depth. Right now, New York’s relief corps remains one of the biggest question marks on the roster.

Padres’ Trade Deadline Needs

Morejon has served as Miller’s primary setup man this season. Across 51 appearances, he owns an 8-2 record with a 3.07 ERA, 67 strikeouts and 58.2 innings pitched.

The Padres’ biggest need is starting pitching, so on paper the two teams matched up well in a potential deal. However, San Diego clearly did not believe Warren was enough to justify parting with one of its top bullpen arms.

Warren is 8-5 this season with a 4.14 ERA and 102 strikeouts across 108.2 innings in 21 starts.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Diego Padres Reject Yankees’ Trade Offer for All-Star Pitcher: Report

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