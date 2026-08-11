San Diego Padres Release 26-Year-Old Pitcher During Brewers Series

The San Diego Padres secured a 2-1 victory over the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, however, the organization announced the release of a 26-year-old journeyman right-hander from its farm system.

Padres Release 26-Year-Old Pitcher

The MiLB transaction log reported that the Padres have cut right-handed reliever Misael Tamarez.

Tamarez spent this season with San Diego’s Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas. He appeared in 31 games, posting a 3-2 record, a 6.14 ERA, 38 strikeouts and a 1.74 WHIP across 48.1 innings.

Tamarez’s minor league journey has been a whirlwind. He’s shown flashes of the talent that once made him an intriguing prospect, but consistency, high walk rates and mechanical issues have continued to hold him back.

Tamarez’s Professional Journey

The Houston Astros signed Tamarez out of the Dominican Republic for a $15,000 signing bonus in 2019. His best season with the organization came in 2022, when he dominated at Double-A and recorded 122 strikeouts across 103.1 innings.

How about 4 strikeouts from Misael Tamarez in only 3.1 innings of work?! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x1skZhdMGn — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 20, 2022

However, Tamarez struggled with his command from 2023 through 2025. His walk rate climbed significantly, the Astros transitioned him from a starter to a reliever, and his ERA skyrocketed.

Houston released him in July 2025 after he posted a 9.00 ERA across 41 innings. Tamarez signed a minor league deal with the Padres just three days later.

Across 198 minor league appearances, Tamarez owns a 24-34 record with a 5.08 ERA and 562 strikeouts over 529.2 innings. The right-hander now enters free agency as he searches for his next opportunity in professional baseball.