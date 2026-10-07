San Diego Padres Remove 35-Year-Old Player From NLDS Roster Before Game 4

The San Diego Padres extended their NLDS series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night with a thrilling 4-3 victory.

They’ll now have a quick turnaround, as they play again Wednesday in Game 4 and will once again need a victory to keep their season alive.

Ahead of the matchup, the Padres announced some important roster news involving the team’s pitching staff.

Padres Welcome Back Mason Miller

The Padres suddenly placed All-Star closer Mason Miller on the paternity list just hours before Game 3, forcing them to briefly remove him from the 26-man roster. Now, Miller is back with the team and available for Game 4.

Mason Miller has been returned to the Padres NLDS roster from the paternity list. https://t.co/mSLu6guJrw — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 7, 2026

He’s pitched 2.2 innings in the postseason so far and took the loss in Game 2 after giving up a walk-off single to Jackson Chourio in the ninth inning.

That said, Miller has still maintained a dominant 1.76 ERA this season. And is arguably the best closer in the sport when he’s at his best.

Padres Remove 35-Year-Old Player

With Miller returning, the Padres had to remove a player from the roster, and they chose left-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta.

Via Padres: “We have returned RHP Mason Miller from the paternity list today. He will take the place of LHP Wandy Peralta on the active NLDS roster.”

We have returned RHP Mason Miller from the paternity list today. He will take the place of LHP Wandy Peralta on the active NLDS roster. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 7, 2026

Peralta joined the active NLDS roster in a corresponding move after the Padres placed Miller on the paternity list. And now, less than 24 hours later, the team will remove him.

The 35-year-old veteran is in his third season with the Padres and has appeared in 65 games this season, posting a 3.61 ERA across 77.1 innings.