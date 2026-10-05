San Diego Padres Remove Player From NLDS Roster Before Game 3 vs. Brewers

The San Diego Padres have gone toe-to-toe with the Milwaukee Brewers through the first two games of their NLDS matchup.

However, they haven’t been able to come away with a win in either game, putting them in a 2-0 hole with their backs firmly against the wall. They’ll need to win three straight games to advance to the NLCS.

Ahead of Game 3, which will take place in San Diego on Tuesday night, the Padres announced a notable roster move involving their NLDS pitching staff.

Padres Remove Player From Roster

San Diego announced on social media that they have removed right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez from the roster.

The move comes after right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler returned from the paternity list Monday. With Buehler back, the Padres had to remove someone from their 26-man roster and ultimately chose Vasquez.

Via Padres on X: “We have returned RHP Walker Buehler from the paternity list today. He will take the place of RHP Randy Vásquez on the active NLDS roster.”

We have returned RHP Walker Buehler from the paternity list today. He will take the place of RHP Randy Vásquez on the active NLDS roster. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 5, 2026

Looking at Game 3 for the Padres

San Diego’s pitching staff has hung in there for the most part throughout the postseason, and Vasquez hasn’t made an appearance during the NLDS.

The Padres are expected to start right-hander Nick Pivetta in Game 3. Pivetta spent much of the season injured but has posted a 1.45 ERA over his last four starts.

Milwaukee will counter with former Dodgers and Cardinals pitcher Dustin May. Who will make his first postseason start in almost six years. May has also dominated the Padres throughout his career, recording 22 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA across 22 innings against San Diego.