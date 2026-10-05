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San Diego Padres Remove Player From NLDS Roster Before Game 3 vs. Brewers

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National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Manager Craig Stammen of the San Diego Padres looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres have gone toe-to-toe with the Milwaukee Brewers through the first two games of their NLDS matchup.

However, they haven’t been able to come away with a win in either game, putting them in a 2-0 hole with their backs firmly against the wall. They’ll need to win three straight games to advance to the NLCS.

Ahead of Game 3, which will take place in San Diego on Tuesday night, the Padres announced a notable roster move involving their NLDS pitching staff.

Padres Remove Player From Roster

San Diego announced on social media that they have removed right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez from the roster.

The move comes after right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler returned from the paternity list Monday. With Buehler back, the Padres had to remove someone from their 26-man roster and ultimately chose Vasquez.

Via Padres on X: “We have returned RHP Walker Buehler from the paternity list today. He will take the place of RHP Randy Vásquez on the active NLDS roster.”

Looking at Game 3 for the Padres

San Diego’s pitching staff has hung in there for the most part throughout the postseason, and Vasquez hasn’t made an appearance during the NLDS.

The Padres are expected to start right-hander Nick Pivetta in Game 3. Pivetta spent much of the season injured but has posted a 1.45 ERA over his last four starts.

Milwaukee will counter with former Dodgers and Cardinals pitcher Dustin May. Who will make his first postseason start in almost six years. May has also dominated the Padres throughout his career, recording 22 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA across 22 innings against San Diego.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Diego Padres Remove Player From NLDS Roster Before Game 3 vs. Brewers

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