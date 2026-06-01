San Diego Padres Add 86-Home Run Power Bat Before Phillies Series

On Tuesday night, The San Diego Padres will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Most recently, the Padres lost 4-2 against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Prior to the series against the Nationals, the Padres were swept in a three-game series at home by the Phillies. They have now lost six out of their last seven games.

San Diego Padres Add Outfielder to Roster Before Phillies Series

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Phillies, the San Diego Padres have made an addition to their roster as The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee reported that the Padres have called up outfielder Jase Bowen.

Acee posted on X:

“OF Jase Bowen on his way to Philadelphia to join Padres.

Corresponding move not known. Seems pretty straightforward he would replace Bryce Johnson unless there is an unknown injury.

Padres have been on verge of calling up Bowen for a while. Can run, provide power, play defense.”

Jase Bowen joined the Padres this season as a free agent, after previously spending six years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. In 49 games with the Padres Triple-A affiliate El Paso Chihuahuas, Bowen has a .292 batting average, with 57 hits, 11 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs, 36 RBIs and seven stolen bases. He has totaled 86 home runs in his minor league career. Bowen hit his 13th home run of the season on Sunday.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel posted on X:

“OF Jase Bowen has been called up by the Padres, per source. He was a 2019 11th round pick from an Ohio high school that’s now set to make his big league debut.

Bowen has hit 13 HR and posted a .962 OPS in AAA in his first season for the Padres after six years with the Pirates.”

Jase Bowen Prospect Status

Bowen is currently the No. 23 ranked prospect in the Padres organization by MLB.com. Regarding him as a prospect, they wrote:

“Bowen could have played baseball and football at Michigan State coming out of an Ohio high school, but the Pirates tempted him into pro ball instead with an over-slot $392,500 bonus as an 11th-rounder in 2019. He flashed an intriguing power-speed combination in the Bucs’ system — most evident in a 23-homer, 26-steal campaign at High-A and Double-A in ’23 — but didn’t reach Triple-A until ’25. The Padres signed Bowen as a Minor League free agent back in November and saw him take off in Spring Training and the first month of action at Triple-A El Paso.

The right-handed-hitting outfielder bops his front leg in his slightly open stance before getting going with a leg kick. He’s been hitting the ball harder with El Paso with a max exit velocity of 112.6 mph and a 90th-percentile EV of 106.4 entering late April. He can elevate well to help him pick up extra-base hits in bunches too; in fact, he hit for the cycle in just his fifth game of 2026. But while he’s reeled in some of the aggression he showed early in his career, he still expands the zone too much, which would limit that power and overall hitting potential in The Show, and he’s particularly vulnerable on breakers down and away out of the zone.”