Padres GM Confirms Trade Interest in 2 Players Amid Offseason Shakeup

The San Diego Padres could have some interesting trade decisions to make this offseason after general manager A.J. Preller confirmed that opposing teams have already expressed interest in the organization’s catching depth.

Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano have emerged as potential trade candidates, with highly touted prospect Ethan Salas also competing for a spot on San Diego’s roster.

The Padres previously demonstrated how all three catchers could fit into their 2027 plans, but interest from other organizations presents an opportunity to address weaknesses elsewhere.

With San Diego facing significant questions about its starting rotation, trading from a position of strength could prove attractive.

However, Preller isn’t necessarily eager to break up his catching group.

Padres GM A.J. Preller Confirms Trade Interest in Catchers

Speaking at the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas on November 10, Preller acknowledged that teams have already reached out about San Diego’s catching situation.

According to MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, the interest primarily concerns Fermin and Campusano, two players who could provide valuable depth for other organizations.

“It’s a good situation,” Preller said.

The executive acknowledged that other teams recognize San Diego’s depth at the position and have already contacted the front office to explore potential opportunities.

“We’ll see how it plays out,” he added.

While those comments confirm genuine inquiries, Preller didn’t announce that the Padres are actively shopping either catcher.

In fact, he emphasized that the organization values the versatility provided by carrying all three players.

Fermin offers strong defensive ability, while Campusano provides a more productive offensive option. Salas, meanwhile, represents the team’s future behind the plate.

It’s an enviable position for the Padres, holding three strong options at a traditionally thin spot.

They can be very selective if they do decide to pursue a trade with one of their catchers.

Having multiple reliable catchers also provides insurance against injuries, something Preller specifically highlighted.

Still, the inquiries could create an opportunity to address another pressing need.

Padres Could Use Catching Depth to Address Major Rotation Questions

San Diego enters the offseason facing considerable uncertainty in its starting rotation.

Michael King, Nick Pivetta, Walker Buehler, Robbie Ray, Casey Mize, Lucas Giolito and Griffin Canning are among the pitchers who reached free agency.

That leaves Preller with significant work to do before the 2027 season.

When asked how many starting pitchers San Diego needed to add, Preller jokingly suggested that even three or four might not be enough.

The Padres have expressed interest in retaining King and Pivetta, but bringing back their former starters wouldn’t necessarily eliminate the need for additional pitching.

Trading one of their catchers could provide another avenue to strengthen the rotation.

Fermin finished the 2026 season with a .589 OPS, although his defensive contributions earned him recognition as a Gold Glove finalist.

Campusano was considerably more productive offensively, batting .265 with a .795 OPS.

Both players have multiple years of team control remaining, which could make them attractive trade targets for clubs looking for affordable catching help.

With Salas representing the future at the position, the organization will likely want to give him opportunities to earn playing time sooner rather than later.

While strong depth at catcher is an attractive option, using one of those catchers to help bolster the rotation might help the team be more competitive in 2027.

This is all hypothetical as of now, as there are no reports of an imminent trade or whether the Padres could get a useful starter in return.

Still, as the offseason unfolds, catcher will be a position to monitor for the Padres, and other teams around MLB have already taken notice.