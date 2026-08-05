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Recently Cut San Diego Padres Knuckleballer Claimed by Toronto Blue Jays

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San Diego Padres v Colorado Rockies
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DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 23: Starting pitcher Matt Waldron #61 of the San Diego Padres throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on April 23, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed knuckleball pitcher Matt Waldron off waivers from the San Diego Padres, according to Waldron’s MLB.com transactions log on MLB.com.

The Padres designated Waldron for assignment on July 29.

Recently Cut Padres Knuckleball pitcher Matt Waldron Claimed by Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v San Diego Padres

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Matt Waldron #61 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Petco Park on July 11, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Waldron missed a large chunk of this season due to undergoing surgery to drain an infected hemorrhoid and later suffering a right brachialis muscle injury.

In 32 2/3 innings across 10 appearances (three starts) this year, Waldron has posted a 7.16 ERA with a 1.56 WHIP and 28 strikeouts.

Looking at New Blue Jays RHP Matt Waldron

Minnesota Twins v San Diego Padres

GettySAN DIEGO, CA – AUGUST 21: Matt Waldron #61 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins August 21, 2024 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Waldron, 29, made his MLB debut in 2023. He posted a 4.35 ERA in 41 1/3 innings across eight appearances (six starts) in his rookie season.

The next season, Waldron recorded a 4.91 ERA in 146 2/3 innings across 27 outings (26 starts). He made just one MLB appearance in 2025.

San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MAY 12: Matt Waldron #61 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at American Family Field on May 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

In his MLB career, Waldron has a 5.19 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 195 strikeouts over 225 1/3 innings.

The Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) selected Waldron in the 18th round (No. 550 overall) in the 2019 draft out of Nebraska. Cleveland traded him to San Diego on Nov. 9, 2020.

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 06: Matt Waldron #61 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Waldron’s underlying metrics suggest he has been better than his 7.16 ERA this year. He has an expected ERA of 3.91 (55th percentile), a walk rate of 5.4% (93rd percentile) and a barrel rate of 6.4% (70th percentile). He has a below-average strikeout rate but boasts a strong 46.8% ground-ball rate (73rd percentile) this year.

This season, Waldron has thrown his knuckleball 28.5% of the time. Here are his other pitches:

  • Low-90s four-seamer (20.4%)
  • High-80s cutter (19.2%)
  • Low-90s sinker (16.8%)
  • Low-80s sweeper (15.2%)

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Matt Waldron #61 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park on April 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Notably, opponents have a .359 wOBA against Waldron’s knuckleball compared to a .255 xwOBA.

Waldron’s four-seamer, sinker and sweeper have been hit pretty hard this year. His cutter has been his most effective pitch, with opponents hitting just .151 against the pitch.

What’s Next For the San Diego Padres

The Padres are in the middle of a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona.

So far, the series is tied 1-1. Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. PDT tonight.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Recently Cut San Diego Padres Knuckleballer Claimed by Toronto Blue Jays

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