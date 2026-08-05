Recently Cut San Diego Padres Knuckleballer Claimed by Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed knuckleball pitcher Matt Waldron off waivers from the San Diego Padres, according to Waldron’s MLB.com transactions log on MLB.com.

The Padres designated Waldron for assignment on July 29.

Recently Cut Padres Knuckleball pitcher Matt Waldron Claimed by Blue Jays

Waldron missed a large chunk of this season due to undergoing surgery to drain an infected hemorrhoid and later suffering a right brachialis muscle injury.

In 32 2/3 innings across 10 appearances (three starts) this year, Waldron has posted a 7.16 ERA with a 1.56 WHIP and 28 strikeouts.

Looking at New Blue Jays RHP Matt Waldron

Waldron, 29, made his MLB debut in 2023. He posted a 4.35 ERA in 41 1/3 innings across eight appearances (six starts) in his rookie season.

The next season, Waldron recorded a 4.91 ERA in 146 2/3 innings across 27 outings (26 starts). He made just one MLB appearance in 2025.

In his MLB career, Waldron has a 5.19 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 195 strikeouts over 225 1/3 innings.

The Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) selected Waldron in the 18th round (No. 550 overall) in the 2019 draft out of Nebraska. Cleveland traded him to San Diego on Nov. 9, 2020.

Waldron’s underlying metrics suggest he has been better than his 7.16 ERA this year. He has an expected ERA of 3.91 (55th percentile), a walk rate of 5.4% (93rd percentile) and a barrel rate of 6.4% (70th percentile). He has a below-average strikeout rate but boasts a strong 46.8% ground-ball rate (73rd percentile) this year.

This season, Waldron has thrown his knuckleball 28.5% of the time. Here are his other pitches:

Low-90s four-seamer (20.4%)

High-80s cutter (19.2%)

Low-90s sinker (16.8%)

Low-80s sweeper (15.2%)

Notably, opponents have a .359 wOBA against Waldron’s knuckleball compared to a .255 xwOBA.

Waldron’s four-seamer, sinker and sweeper have been hit pretty hard this year. His cutter has been his most effective pitch, with opponents hitting just .151 against the pitch.

What’s Next For the San Diego Padres

The Padres are in the middle of a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona.

So far, the series is tied 1-1. Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. PDT tonight.