San Diego Padres Acquire Casey Mize in Blockbuster Trade With Tigers

The MLB trade deadline has officially passed, but deals often continue trickling in after the 6 p.m. ET cutoff, and that proved to be the case Monday.

In one of the final blockbuster moves, the San Diego Padres acquired starting pitcher Casey Mize from the Detroit Tigers, giving San Diego another major addition to its rotation after earlier landing Robbie Ray.

The San Diego Padres with a big buzzer beater: They’re acquiring right-hander Casey Mize from the Detroit Tigers, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

The deal also included infielder Gage Workman, who will also head to San Diego. In return, the Tigers acquired left-handed pitchers Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf.

Mize’s 2026 Season

Many believed Mize could be moved after the Tigers traded Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, and they ultimately dealt him just before the deadline.

Mize is enjoying an excellent season in his sixth MLB campaign. Although he is 4-6, he owns a 2.70 ERA with 85 strikeouts across 16 starts.

He has spent his entire career with the Tigers, posting a 3.95 ERA across 103 starts and 526 innings.

Padres Right Now

The Padres enter Monday night’s series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 58-54 record. While many expected them to be partial sellers, San Diego opted not to move any of its bullpen arms, including closer Mason Miller, despite trade speculation.

Instead, the Padres chose to buy and strengthen their roster for a postseason push. They currently sit just one game out of a National League Wild Card spot.

The additions of Ray and Mize address San Diego’s biggest weakness — the starting rotation. The Padres now have a much stronger group to rely on over the final 50-plus games of the season.