San Diego Padres Announce Joe Musgrove News Before Dodgers Series

On Friday night, the San Diego Padres will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park.

Most recently, the Padres finished off an impressive series sweep over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday with a 5-2 win.

The Padres starting rotation against the Dodgers is expected to be: Walker Buehler, Michael King and Randy Vásquez. Right-hander Joe Musgrove has not pitched for San Diego since the 2024 season..

San Diego Padres Announce Joe Musgrove News

Ahead of the team’s series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee gave an update on the status of Padres All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta.

Acee wrote:

“There were some significant developments yesterday afternoon at Petco Park that don’t actually mean anything just yet.

Joe Musgrove threw off the front slope of the mound in the bullpen, and Nick Pivetta threw a light bullpen session for the second time.

This is merely confirmation of what we have talked about — that the two veteran starting pitchers are on track for a return after the All-Star break.

Pivetta could conceivably be back pitching for the Padres in late July. Musgrove is likely at least a couple weeks behind that. But those familiar with the process stress the timelines are fluid based on how the pitchers feel as they take each step.”

Musgrove has not had a fully healthy season since 2022, as he fell short of 100 innings pitched in 2023 and 2024. Despite his lingering health issues, Musgrove has been effective when he has been on the mound as he has a 16-8 record and a 3.47 ERA since 2023. At this point it seems unrealistic to expect Musgrove to pitch over 100 innings in the 2026 season, as he would still need a few rehab starts before returning to the Padres.

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Ahead of the team’s series opener against the Dodgers, the San Diego Padres have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Padres 6/26 F. Tatis Jr. RF S. Taylor LF J. Merrill CF M. Machado 3B G. Sheets DH X. Bogaerts SS T. France 1B W. Wagner 2B R. Durán C W. Buehler SP”

While the team continues to deal with the absence of Musgrove, Pivetta, and now Lucas Giolito, Walker Buehler has given the team’s rotation a much needed steadying presence. After a rough start to the season, the former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star, has allowed one earned run or fewer in four consecutive starts. Additionally, Buehler has not allowed over three runs in any of his last three starts. It will mark the second time he has faced off against his former team.

King, who is also scheduled to pitch in the series against the Dodgers, had his best outing of the season in his last start against Los Angeles. On that occasion, King did not allow a run in seven innings.

Meanwhile, Vásquez did struggle as he allowed three runs in 4.1 innings, while taking the loss.