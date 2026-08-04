San Diego Padres Announce Manny Machado Change During Diamondbacks Series

The San Diego Padres fell 5-1 to the Arizona Diamondbacks in their series opener on Monday night.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, which will feature Randy Vasquez on the mound for San Diego against Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, Padres manager Craig Stammen made a few tweaks to his lineup.

Padres Announce Manny Machado Change

Over the last two games, including Monday and Sunday’s matchups, Stammen elected to start Machado at designated hitter.

On Tuesday night, Machado will move back to third base, while Sung-mun Song, who started at third base over the last two games, gets the night off.

The rest of the Padres’ infield will feature Xander Bogaerts at shortstop, Jake Cronenworth at second base, and Ty France at first base.

Padres 8/4 F. Tatis Jr. RF

L. Rengifo DH

M. Machado 3B

T. France 1B

J. Merrill CF

X. Bogaerts SS

F. Fermin C

J. Cronenworth 2B

J. Bowen LF R. Vásquez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 4, 2026

Machado’s 2026 Season

Machado is in his 15th MLB season and eighth year as a member of the Padres.

This season, he’s batting just .208 but has recorded 85 hits, 23 home runs, and 65 RBIs while slugging .424 and posting a .716 OPS.

Padres Right Now

San Diego enters Tuesday night in an interesting position at 58-55 overall.

The Padres decided to be buyers at Monday’s trade deadline, acquiring starting pitchers Robbie Ray and Casey Mize as they attempt to make a postseason push over the final 49 games of the season.

Currently, they’re 11.0 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and sit 2.0 games back of a Wild Card spot in the National League.

San Diego will play three more games against the Diamondbacks over the coming days before returning home for a weekend series against the Houston Astros.