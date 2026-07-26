San Diego Padres Could Possibly Trade Starter Michael King

The San Diego Padres could reportedly end up trading starting pitcher Michael King, according to MLB reporter/insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Nightengale further adds that the Padres “likely will keep closer Mason Miller but could trade Michael King, ” Nightengale states, elaborating that he heard from “rival executives who’ve spoken to AJ Preller, the Padres president of baseball operations”, Nightengale states. The Padres re-signed King this past offseason as a free agent on December 19th to a three-year $75 million contract.

So far in 2026, King has posted a 6-7 record with a 3.24 ERA, recording 103 strikeouts in 119.1 innings pitched and a 1.17 WHIP. King has been with the Padres for three seasons now, dating back to 2024, in which he was part of the return package from the Yankees in the Juan Soto trade during the 2023-24 offseason. King has gone on to be a dependable starting pitcher in the rotation after having significant success joining the Yankees rotation in 2023, in which previously, King had come up with the organization as a reliever back in 2019.

King Is Valuable Starting Pitcher On Trade Market

In a market where teams are always looking for pitching, specifically starting pitching, King could be coveted. During this past offseason when King was a free agent, he was drawing significant interest from multiple teams, which included his former team, the Yankees, as well as the Mets, Red Sox, Orioles, and Cubs, reported Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Red Sox are an interesting connection for King because he attended Boston College and grew up in Warwick, Rhode Island, which is just 56 miles away from Boston. It’s also interesting to note that Boston just traded Connolly Early for Curtis Mead, so one could wonder if Boston will try to bring in a starting pitcher during the trade deadline?

The Padres currently are in 3rd place in the NL West with a 52-53 record. While the division is certainly out of play with being 15 games back in the divisional standings, the Padres are just three games back from a wild card spot in the National League currently. This leaves some skepticism about whether they will be buyers or sellers, or perhaps both. There’s also uncertainty as to whether they are sellers: who are they, in fact, able to/and or willing to sell on this roster?

Padres Still Deciding Between Buying and Selling

King is a good starting pitcher in a Padres rotation that desperately needs starting pitching depth.

King, per his Baseball Savant profile, has generated some weak contact this year, with just an average 97.6 mph exit velocity against him, which ranks in the 73rd percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

King also throws an array of breaking pitches and relies largely on movement to upset the timing and balance of hitters, which include a sinker, changeup, sweeper, and slider, on top of his four-seam fastball. King works both sides of the plate, up and down with his movement.

When King originally signed his new contract this past offseason, he stated, “We have some unfinished business,” and then later added, “I want to be a part of a championship team”, King stated in his press conference. Whether the Padres still currently feel the same sentiment as we move closer and closer to the August 3rd trade deadline remains to be seen.