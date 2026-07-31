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San Diego Padres Leaning One Way on Potential Mason Miller Trade: Report

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Mason Miller #22 of the San Diego Padres looks on prior to a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park on May 07, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

One of the biggest names who could move before Monday’s trade deadline is San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller.

Miller carries tremendous value because of his dominance out of the bullpen. Several teams have inquired about him, including the New York Yankees, who have emerged as the club most frequently linked to him.

However, the Padres appear to be leaning toward keeping him rather than making a deal.

Miller’s Future in San Diego

According to a report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Friday afternoon, the Padres are now unlikely to trade Miller.

“I’m not sure anything is quite absolute there, but I do believe Mason Miller will end up staying. They’re one game above .500 at this point, only two games out of the division,” Heyman said.

“And he’s got three years to go. I think it’ll be very unlikely that he’ll be traded.”

Miller’s 2026 Season

Miller has dominated as the Padres’ closer this season.

Few relievers have matched his production, which explains why he has become one of the most valuable arms on the trade market.

In 44 appearances, Miller has recorded 28 saves with a 0.79 ERA. He has also struck out 85 batters over 45.2 innings while posting a 0.788 WHIP.

Padres Right Now

The Padres have fallen short of expectations this season, but as Heyman noted on MLB Network, they remain firmly in the National League playoff race.

San Diego enters Friday at 55-54 and sits just two games out of a Wild Card spot. The club could still buy at the trade deadline, especially because it desperately needs starting pitching, which has been one of its biggest weaknesses this season.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Diego Padres Leaning One Way on Potential Mason Miller Trade: Report

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