San Diego Padres Hit With Strong Take on 2026 Struggles

The San Diego Padres are still right in the thick of the National League wild card race, but just have not been their usual selves in 2026. At 43-39, they are on the outside looking in, sitting a half-game behind the St. Louis Cardinals.

There have been a lot of things that haven’t gone according to plan, with slugger Manny Machado having some struggles at the plate. San Diego could easily still make the playoffs, as they have the past two years. However, they could just as easily miss.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report gave a few hot takes on how the rest of the 2026 season will go, and one of them was that the Padres will indeed fall short of the postseason.

“Even despite their recent course correction, the Padres woke up on Sunday morning tied with the Miami Marlins for the National League’s third and final wild-card spot. Both are now chasing the St. Louis Cardinals, and it’s a race the Padres probably can’t win,” Rymer wrote.

“Because of their -13 run differential, the Padres’ record should be more like 40-42. They’re last in MLB in scoring, and any notion that their pitching can sustain them inevitably collides with the reality that they have a total Franken-rotation.