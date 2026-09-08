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San Diego Padres Suddenly Release 9-Year MLB Player During Nationals Series

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San Diego Padres v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 17: Craig Stammen of the San Diego Padres speaks to the press before the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 17, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres secured a 3-2 series-opening win over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

However, after the game, the Padres made a handful of notable organizational moves involving their farm system, according to the MiLB transaction page.

Padres Release 9-Year MLB Player

The most notable move was the release of right-handed pitcher José Leclerc from the organization after he most recently spent time with the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas.

“09/07/26: El Paso Chihuahuas released RHP Jose Leclerc,” the MiLB transaction page reported.

Leclerc has spent the bulk of the season recovering from major shoulder surgery. He signed a minor league contract with the Padres in March 2026 and had an opt-out clause in his contract if the team did not add him to the big league roster by July.

Via Mike Rodriguez back on March 23:

He’s pitched 24.1 innings across Rookie Ball, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A this season. He has gone 1-2 with a 7.77 ERA, 26 strikeouts and a 2.01 WHIP.

Leclerc’s MLB Career

Now 32 years old, Leclerc has enjoyed a strong MLB career, spending the majority of it with the Texas Rangers.

He made his MLB debut in 2016 and spent eight seasons with the Rangers before joining the Athletics in 2025.

Leclerc has spent most of his career as a reliever. He’s posted a 12-21 record with a 3.34 ERA across 360 appearances and 369.1 innings. The righty also recorded 481 strikeouts and owns a 1.23 WHIP.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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San Diego Padres Suddenly Release 9-Year MLB Player During Nationals Series

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