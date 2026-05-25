Cy Young Winner Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors Take a Padres Turn

On Monday afternoon, the San Diego Padres will begin the final series of their nine game homestand against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park.

Most recently on Sunday, the Padres lost 5-2 in the series finale against the Athletics.

The Padres trailed 3-0 early, as San Diego’s ace Michael King struggled against the Athletics lineup.

San Diego Padres Linked to Tarik Skubal

As good as Michael King has been for the Padres since being acquired in the Juan Soto trade, the Padres may upgrade their ace this season, as reigning back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal may be available.

Skubal, who is currently on the injured list following a procedure to remove loose bodies, is in the final year of his contract. And while the Detroit Tigers would liked to have had their ace for a potential playoff run, that seems less likely as the Tigers are at the bottom of their division with a 21-33 record.

Regarding his trade status, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote:

“Now that it’s becoming inevitable that the free-falling Detroit Tigers may have no choice but to trade two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal at the deadline, rival executives believe the bidding will come down to four finalists that not only can afford the remainder of his $32 million contract, but will also be willing to give up prized prospects:

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres.”

Over the past four seasons, Skubal has a 41-15 record with a 2.41 ERA in 511 innings pitched. He has totaled over 190 innings in each of the last two seasons while winning back-to-back Cy Young awards.

Potential Tarik Skubal Trade

Regarding what the Tigers could get for Skubal, one MLB executive told Robert Murray, ““I don’t think anyone can answer that. I don’t think we have ever seen a pitcher this good coming off such a bizarre injury. He’s playing for a team that is trying to win themselves, so there are so many factors at play. If I had to answer, I’d say one top-100 prospect plus a top-15 and one more throw in.”

I asked if he would do it.

“The Padres will,” he responded.”

Evidenced by the Mason Miller trade, the Padres have already shown a willingness to part ways with major prospects in order to increase their odds of a championship run that season. In the Miller trade, San Diego gave up shortstop Leo De Vries, who is currently MLB’s No. 2 prospect.

Currently, San Diego has two players in MLB’s top 100 rankings. Catcher Ethan Salas, who has bounced back after a rough 2025 season that saw him drop off the rankings entirely, has risen to No. 52. Left-handed pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft also entered MLB’s newest prospect rankings, clocking in at No. 92.

Additionally, teams will likely want clarity on Skubal’s health before a potential deal is made. Robert Murray wrote for FanSided: “Any potential Skubal trade hinges on his health. He underwent surgery two weeks ago to remove a loose body in his left elbow and was expected to miss two or three months. The surgery, which used a NanoScope to lessen the invasive nature of the procedure, was used to remove the loose body. And Skubal has progressed to the point of throwing bullpen sessions, with the star left-hander throwing a multi-inning session designed to simulate game action.