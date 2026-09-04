San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatís Jr. Sends Out Viral Post Before Yankees

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres walks to the dugout after striking out during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Petco Park on May 23, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
@daveysports98: “You’ve been playing great for months now. Lock in these last 22 and get us back to October.”
@ryanycohen: “Finish strong king, let’s have a run”
@s1ck0_dav1d: “Keep grinding bro we want October Baseball!! 🔥🔥”
@rivaan.s26: “love the comeback you made this season and end off strong”
@alan_sacal_waiss: “Make the playoffs !!!”
@g.garcia619: “Never doubted you king keep going 🐐”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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