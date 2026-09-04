San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatís Jr. Sends Out Viral Post Before Yankees

On Friday night, the San Diego Padres will open up a series with the New York Yankees in California.

They had the day off on Thursday following a 7-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

Fernando Tatís Jr. Sends Out 3-Word Post Before Yankees

Ahead of their series with the Yankees, Fernando Tatís Jr. made a post to Instagram.

There were over 125,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote (translated to English): “End of summer!? ☀️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@daveysports98: “You’ve been playing great for months now. Lock in these last 22 and get us back to October.”

@ryanycohen: “Finish strong king, let’s have a run”

@s1ck0_dav1d: “Keep grinding bro we want October Baseball!! 🔥🔥”

@rivaan.s26: “love the comeback you made this season and end off strong”

@alan_sacal_waiss: “Make the playoffs !!!”

@g.garcia619: “Never doubted you king keep going 🐐”