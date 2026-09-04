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San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatís Jr. Sends Out Viral Post Before Yankees

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres walks to the dugout after striking out during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Petco Park on May 23, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the San Diego Padres will open up a series with the New York Yankees in California.

They had the day off on Thursday following a 7-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

Fernando Tatís Jr. Sends Out 3-Word Post Before Yankees

GettyFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a home run in the 9th inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 01, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ahead of their series with the Yankees, Fernando Tatís Jr. made a post to Instagram.

There were over 125,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote (translated to English): “End of summer!? ☀️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@daveysports98: “You’ve been playing great for months now. Lock in these last 22 and get us back to October.”

@ryanycohen: “Finish strong king, let’s have a run”

@s1ck0_dav1d: “Keep grinding bro we want October Baseball!! 🔥🔥”

GettyFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres at bat during the third inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park on August 25, 2026 in San Diego, California.

@rivaan.s26: “love the comeback you made this season and end off strong”

@alan_sacal_waiss: “Make the playoffs !!!”

@g.garcia619: “Never doubted you king keep going 🐐”

GettyFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres looks on during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on July 29, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatís Jr. Sends Out Viral Post Before Yankees

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