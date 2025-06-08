Three Padres Projected to Make All-Star Team

We are only a little over a month away from the MLB All-Star game. As it gets closer and closer, the team is beginning to shape out more clearly. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter recently broke down B/R’s predictions for who will make the team, with the National League list including three Padres players.

Padres Projected All-Stars

Manny Machado – Manny looks primed to make his seventh All-Star game this summer. He has carried this Padres’ lineup with a .318/.382/.515 slash line. Oddly, Machado has struggled on the defensive end with a league-leading 11 errors, but his offensive season makes him an easy choice for the selection. If he continues his current play, he will start and likely hit in the heart of the order for the NL.

Fernando Tatis Jr. – Tatis started the year in the MVP conversation, as he had a 1.011 OPS with eight home runs at the end of April. Unfortunately, his production significantly decreased in May, where he hit under .200 with a .626 OPS. Fernando has still put together a strong season with 2.6 fWAR (wins above replacement) accumulated thus far. Even so, he will need to heat back up a bit to make the team with a lot of outfield competition in the NL.

Robert Suarez – The Padres’ closer currently leads the MLB in saves with 21 so far. Suarez has only blown two games and has been lights out in the 9th. Over 29.1 innings, he has a 1.84 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP. He’s earned the nickname “Bobby Fastballs” for his triple-digit heater, and it has been a dominant pitch once again, ranking 97th percentile in run value per Baseball Savant. He made his first All-Star team last year and looks well on his way to being one again this year.

Padres All-Star Snubs

Nick Pivetta – The free-agent acquisition is probably one of the biggest snubs on the entire list. Pivetta has had a tremendous start to the 2025 season. In 12 starts, he has a 3.16 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP. On top of those great numbers, his pitching run value sits at the 96th percentile in the MLB. The reason he isn’t on the list has nothing to do with him. The NL starting pitching has had some elite play this year. Still, Pivetta will likely jump someone on the list if he can keep it up and one of the other starters struggles over the next month. If Pivetta can make the team, it would be the first All-Star appearance of his career.

Jackson Merrill – The second-year star started the season on absolute fire, but was then sidelined with an injury in early April. Merrill returned to the lineup on May 6th, but it looks to be difficult for him to do enough to earn his second All-Star appearance. So far, Merrill has a .299 batting average with an .803 OPS. Strong numbers, just not enough time on the field to warrant being an All-Star.

As it stands, the Friars should expect to have three All-Star players this year. There’s still time for that number to grow, but we will need to see some quality performances for that number to jump.