Padres’ 2.32 ERA Bullpen Pitcher Receives Trade Interest: Report

The San Diego Padres are always involved in trade talks, and this narrative seems to never change year in and year out. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is known for being a heavy buyer at this point in the season.

One difference is that the Padres are “on the fence about whether to buy or sell” at this year’s trade deadline that takes place on Aug. 3, wrote Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors.

One player that has been mentioned in trade talks is Padres left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta.

Peralta, 34, has one year and $4.45 million this year before a player option for 2027. The left-handed veteran is “actively being discussed in trades,” says MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Wandy Peralta Provides a Reliable Bullpen Arm for MLB Teams

San Diego Padres left-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta has spent each of the past three seasons with the ball club. He’s improved in each season he’s been in San Diego.

Through 43 appearances in 2026, the 34-year-old holds an impressive 1-1 record, 2.32 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and three holds so far this season.

June has been Peralta’s most electric stretch of games in 2026. In 18.0 innings pitched, he didn’t allow a single run in the month.

July started out rocky for Peralta, allowing six hits and four earned runs in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 2. The veteran lefty tallied his first loss of the season with the performance.

Being a left-handed pitcher adds another layer of value to Wandy Peralta. He doesn’t add the greatest postseason experience for contending teams (10 postseason appearances over an 11-year career). However, franchises that have dealt with injuries in the bullpen could look at the 34-year-old as a possible addition.

Injured IF/DH Miguel Andujar Labeled as Potential Trade Candidate for Padres

The Padres placed infielder/designated hitter Miguel Andujar on the 10-day injured list on Monday. The 31-year-old suffered a right wrist fracture after getting hit by a pitch in San Diego’s July 19 win over the Kansas City Royals.

He is expected to return sometime in August, wrote MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell.

Miguel Andujar is a player to watch on the trade market if the Padres decide to sell, Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors wrote. The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent after this season.

Andujar has mostly appeared in San Diego’s lineup as a designated hitter, but has played in games as a third baseman as well. Through 74 games, he posts .259/.303/.423 hitting stats while hitting five home runs, 22 RBI, and stealing two bases.

Part of the Padres’ uncertainty this trade deadline comes with their performance in 2026.

Carrying a 50-51 record entering Wednesday, San Diego is 13.5 games out from first place in the NL West. A Wild Card bid makes more sense, as they are two games out from a spot.