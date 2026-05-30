San Diego Padres Announce Xander Bogaerts Decision Before Nationals Game

On Saturday afternoon, the San Diego Padres will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Most recently, the Padres won the series opener 7-5. The seven runs scored by the Padres marked the most by the team since May 22 against the Athletics.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the win.

San Diego Padres Announce Xander Bogaerts Decision

Ahead of the second game of the series on Saturday, the San Diego Padres have announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Padres 5/30 F. Tatis Jr. 2B G. Sheets LF M. Andujar DH M. Machado 3B J. Merrill CF X. Bogaerts SS T. France 1B R. Laureano RF R. Durán C M. King SP”

After being the team’s No. 3 hitter in Friday’s win, Xander Bogaerts has been moved down in the team’s lineup. He will hit sixth in the second game of the series against the Nationals.

Despite a hot start to the season, Bogaerts has struggled offensively in May and his OPS has lowered to .666 on the season.

On the season, Bogaerts is batting .240, with 47 hits, seven home runs, three doubles, 25 RBIs, 23 runs scored and nine stolen bases. Unfortunately for the Padres, Bogaerts has not registered an extra-base hit in the last 15 games. During that stretch, Bogaerts is batting .167 with a .370 OPS.

Regarding the Padres’ star players’ offensive struggles, Machado said after Wednesday’s loss against the Phillies, “Our team needs us, and we ‘re trying to get back on track. I think a lot of these guys in here who’ve been carrying the load earlier in the year, we ‘re starting to feel it as a group overall. So we’ve got to pick up the slack. I know Jackson, how he is, that he’s doing everything he can to get back on that path, and so am I. I know everyone here is doing what they need to do to get back on path. I know that our offense isn’t playing to our capabilities, but we’re confident that (if) we stick to the process things will start turning around here. And when they do, hopefully it stays.”

Padres vs Nationals

Ahead of the second game of the series on Saturday, the Washington Nationals have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Nationals 5/30 J. Wood RF L. García Jr. 1B D. Lile LF C. Abrams SS J. Tena DH J. Vivas 3B D. Crews CF D. Millas C N. Nuñez 2B F. Griffin SP”

Left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin will make his 12th start of the season for the Nationals. After spending three years in Japan, Griffin has had success in his MLB return. He enters Saturday’s matchup with a 6-2 record and a 3.63 ERA across 62 innings. However, he has struggled recently as he has allowed five or more runs in two of his last three contests.

Former members of the San Diego Padres organization, James Wood and CJ Abrams went a combined 0-for-5 with four walks in the game on Friday. They both currently have an OPS over .900 on the season.