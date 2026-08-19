San Diego Padres Announce Xander Bogaerts Change During Mets Series

The San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets by a 5-2 final score in their most recent game. This was after San Diego lost to New York by a 2-1 final score in their first game of the series.

Now, the Padres will be looking to pick up another victory and officially take the series on Wednesday. Although San Diego is coming off a win, they are making some changes to their lineup for their series finale against New York. One of those changes involves veteran infielder Xander Bogaerts.

Xander Bogaerts Batting 8th for Padres vs. Mets

Bogaerts is dropping in the Padres’ batting order for their series finale against New York. This is because the 14-year veteran will be batting eighth after hitting sixth in San Diego’s most recent game.

Bogaerts dropping to the eighth spot in the Padres’ lineup comes after he went 0-for-4 in San Diego’s last game. He was also hitless for San Diego in their series opener against New York, so he has been cold. Now, the Padres will be hoping that him dropping in the lineup can help him heat back up.

Here is the Padres’ full batting order for their game against the Mets.

Fernando Tatis Jr. RF

Jake Cronenworth 2B

Manny Machado DH

Ty France 1B

Jackson Merrill CF

Luis Rengifo LF

Luis Campusano C

Xander Bogaerts SS

Sung-Mun Song 3B

Xander Bogaerts’ 2026 Season So Far With the Padres

The 2026 season has been a tough one for Bogaerts. In 120 games with San Diego, he has recorded 11 home runs, 46 RBI, and a career-low .219 batting average. This is after he posted 11 home runs, 53 RBI, and a .263 batting average in 136 games last season with the Padres.

Overall, Bogaerts has his trouble hitting for contact this season. While this is the case, there is time for him to heat back up and end the season on a high note as the Padres push for the playoffs. Let’s see if he can make an impact batting eighth for the Padres against New York from here.