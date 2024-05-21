Xander Bogaerts Appears to Avoid Major Shoulder Injury

The San Diego Padres gave up three runs in the third inning of their 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday, May 20, but it could have been so much worse.

Second baseman Xander Bogaerts appears to have avoided a major shoulder injury, according to Padres manager Mike Shildt, but he still had to leave the game after making a diving stop in the third inning.

Already down 2-0, Padres pitcher Dylan Cease gave up back-to-back home runs from Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson. The Braves then loaded the bases on two walks and a single, before Ronald Acuna Jr. sent a ground ball at Bogaerts. The second baseman dove to his left to stop the ball but remained on the ground afterwards. Utility man Tyler Wade came in to replace him.

Hopefully Bogaerts will be okay — left with an apparent shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/AhtK7Xga5U — Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) May 20, 2024

The Padres ultimately rallied with a run in the seventh and four in the eighth to take game one of day-night doubleheader against the Braves, but the bigger picture felt far more important.

Shildt offered an update on Bogaerts between games, and though Bogaerts did not start the nightcap, it appears that San Diego dodged a bullet.

“So far we’re going to get some more imaging,” Shildt said. “The initial imaging is negative, so it’s positive. He’s got some stability more than it looked like he might have, and he’s got some strength in some range of motion. More time will tell, but the initial feedback is the best-case scenario.”

It ultimately ended up being a major play in the one-run win, as well. If Bogaerts had let the ball get through, at least one more run would have scored.

“Huge play,” Shildt said. “That stops a run and ended up being a big deal.”

Bogaerts’ recent surge

There’s never a good time for an injury, but this was especially rough for Bogaerts. Due to make more than $25 million in the second year of a long-term deal, Bogaerts had been mired in a season long slump until about a week ago. He’s now 8 for his last 24 over his past six games with 2 home runs and a .903 OPS.

That comes after a brutal first 40 games in which he hit just .204 with a .536 OPS.

At 31 years old, Bogaerts is under some pressure to stay healthy — he has more than $200 million remaining on his contract, which runs through his age 40 season. His track record is also a major reason why giving him a long-term deal seemed smart. Bogaerts has played in all but 19 regular season games over the last two full seasons and has played in 150 or more games in five of his nine full big-league seasons.

Bogaerts it the team’s highest-paid position player in 2024, though that’s scheduled to change when Manny Machado hits his biggest money years from 2027-33.

The Padres have infield options

Fortunately for the Padres, they have options in the infield if it takes Bogaerts some time to get back on the field. The newly acquired Luis Arraez started the second game of the doubleheader at second after serving as DH in the first game. He’s been the designated hitter for seven of the 11 games he’s played for the Padres.

Wade primarily plays third for San Diego but played a lot of second base in his days with the Yankees, and Donovan Solano has hit well in limited duty this season, going 6-13 headed into the May 20 doubleheader.