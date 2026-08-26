San Diego Padres Announce Yu Darvish News After Pirates Series

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Diego Padres finished off their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park.

After dropping the first two games of the season, San Diego won the series finale 3-0

Right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish has not pitched for the Padres all season.

San Diego Padres’ Yu Darvish Update

Prior to Wednesday’s game, there was an update regarding the status of five-time All-Star Yu Darvish.

Padres beat writer AJ Cassavell said that Yu Darvish was seen at Petco Park on Wednesday “throwing a light bullpen session while flanked by about a dozen teammates and coaches.”

Cassavell wrote: “Shortly after he finished throwing, Darvish clarified this was his second full bullpen session as he continues his recovery from internal brace surgery on his right elbow last October.

The 40-year-old right-hander isn’t ready to make any declarative statements about his future. He’s living in the present. And in the present, Darvish got to throw off the mound Wednesday, so, naturally, he had a big smile on his face afterward.”

Regarding how Darvish looked, Padres manager Craig Stammen, who was teammates with Darvish in 2021 and 2022, said, “He looks like he could come back. We’ll see if he wants to”

Yu Darvish’s Recovery

While Darvish continues to rehab, he stated that this does not mean he is not retiring. It had previously been reported that Darvish was set to retire; however, the Padres pitcher denied that as he said he had not made up his mind yet.

After his bullpen session, Darvish said, “I’m really happy with it.”

Prior to the season, Darvish made the decision to go on the restricted list. That meant he would not receive his salary for the 2026 season. Prior to going on the restricted list, Darvish was set to make $16 million this season. After this season, Darvish still has two years and $30 million remaining on the contract he signed prior to the 2023 season.

Darvish last pitched in Game three of the Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs. Darvish allowed two runs in one inning before leaving the game. After the season, Darvish underwent elbow surgery.

Darvish struggled in the 2025 season. He had a 5-5 record and a 5.38 ERA, which was the worst of his career.