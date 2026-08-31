San Diego Padres Announce Yu Darvish Update Before Reds Series

On Monday night, the San Diego Padres will face off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Most recently, the Padres lost 5-4 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish has missed the entire season as he underwent elbow surgery following the 2025 season.

San Diego Padres Announce Yu Darvish Update

San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen announced that Yu Darvish is considering retirement. Stammen told reporters, “We see him here and there. He’s on his own timeline. He still doesn’t know if he really wants to come back, wants to retire, what his next role is within the organization. We’re kind of letting him have his space and do his thing, and right now he’s throwing bullpens.”

Darvish was spotted last week throwing a bullpen session at Petco Park. Regarding his recovery Stammen said, “He’s been doing the normal Tommy John rehab — some of it at Petco, some of it not at Petco.” He then added regarding his progress, “It’s a reason for excitement to see him throwing that way, but it doesn’t really change anything that’s happened throughout the year. The ball’s in his court, and he’ll decide what he wants to do when he wants to do it.”

Prior to the season, Darvish made the decision to go on the restricted list. That meant he would not receive his salary for the 2026 season. Prior to going on the restricted list, Darvish was set to make $16 million this season. After this season, Darvish still has two years and $30 million remaining on the contract he signed prior to the 2023 season.

Padres Rotation

Darvish struggled in the 2025 season. He had a 5-5 record and a 5.38 ERA, which was the worst of his career. He was San Diego’s starting pitcher during their elimination game against the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card round. Darvish allowed two runs in one inning before leaving the game. After the season, Darvish underwent elbow surgery.

Regardless of if Darvish decides to continue his career, he is set to miss the rest of the 2026 season.

As a member of the Padres, the five-time All-Star pitcher has a 44-37 record and a 3.97 ERA in 651 total innings.

While a healthy version of Darvish could potentially help San Diego’s rotation, the team is more focused on the potential returns of Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove, who are both continuing their rehab assignments before they try to return to the Padres.