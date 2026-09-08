2-Year San Francisco Giants Player Signs New Deal With San Diego Padres

Former San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Trevor Gott signed a minor-league contract with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. Gott has been assigned to Triple-A El Paso.

The Washington Nationals released Gott, 34, on July 2. He had signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals over the winter.

Former San Francisco Giants Player Trevor Gott Signs with San Diego Padres

Gott played for the Giants in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In his first year with the Giants, Gott recorded a 4.44 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 57 strikeouts over 52 2/3 innings.

In his second and final season with San Francisco, Gott posted a poor 10.03 ERA over 11 2/3 innings.

Looking at Trevor Gott’s Career

The San Diego Padres selected Gott in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

The Padres traded Gott and right-hander Huston Street to the Los Angeles Angels for second baseman Taylor Lindsey, right-hander R.J. Alvarez, shortstop Jose Rondon and right-hander Elliot Morris on July 19, 2014.

Gott made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2015. He recorded a solid 2.02 ERA over 47 2/3 innings with Los Angeles in his rookie season.

After the 2015 season, the Angels traded Gott and right-hander Michael Brady to the Washington Nationals for third baseman Yunel Escobar and cash.

Gott logged 28 innings with the Nationals from 2016-18, posting a poor 7.39 ERA.

The Giants acquired Gott from the Nationals for cash during the 2018-19 offseason.

After spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Giants, Gott didn’t return to the majors until 2022 with the Milwaukee Brewers. With Milwaukee, Gott posted a 4.14 ERA over 45 2/3 innings.

Gott spent the 2023 season with the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets, recording a 4.19 ERA over 58 innings between the two clubs. He hasn’t been in the majors since 2023.

Gott played in the Athletics system in 2024. He spent the 2025 season in the minors for the Mariners before rejoining the Nationals organization this past offseason.