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2-Year San Francisco Giants Player Signs New Deal With San Diego Padres

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San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies
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DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 03: Pitcher Trevor Gott #58 of the San Francisco Giants throws in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 03, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Former San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher Trevor Gott signed a minor-league contract with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. Gott has been assigned to Triple-A El Paso.

The Washington Nationals released Gott, 34, on July 2. He had signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals over the winter.

Former San Francisco Giants Player Trevor Gott Signs with San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants Photo Day
GettyPHOENIX, AZ – FEBRUARY 18: Trevor Gott of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait at Scottsdale Stadium, the spring training complex of the San Francisco Giants on February 18, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

Gott played for the Giants in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In his first year with the Giants, Gott recorded a 4.44 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 57 strikeouts over 52 2/3 innings.

In his second and final season with San Francisco, Gott posted a poor 10.03 ERA over 11 2/3 innings.

Looking at Trevor Gott’s Career

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Trevor Gott #58 of the San Francisco Giants looks on after allowing a two run RBI single to Greg Garcia #5 of the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of a game at PETCO Park on July 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres selected Gott in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

The Padres traded Gott and right-hander Huston Street to the Los Angeles Angels for second baseman Taylor Lindsey, right-hander R.J. Alvarez, shortstop Jose Rondon and right-hander Elliot Morris on July 19, 2014.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 2: Trevor Gott #62 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim throws in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Global Life Park in Arlington on October 2, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

Gott made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2015. He recorded a solid 2.02 ERA over 47 2/3 innings with Los Angeles in his rookie season.

After the 2015 season, the Angels traded Gott and right-hander Michael Brady to the Washington Nationals for third baseman Yunel Escobar and cash.

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 14: Trevor Gott #62 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park on June 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Atlanta won the game 13-2. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Gott logged 28 innings with the Nationals from 2016-18, posting a poor 7.39 ERA.

The Giants acquired Gott from the Nationals for cash during the 2018-19 offseason.

Washington Nationals v St Louis Cardinals
GettyST. LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 14: Trevor Gott #36 of the Washington Nationals delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals fifth inning at Busch Stadium on August 14, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

After spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Giants, Gott didn’t return to the majors until 2022 with the Milwaukee Brewers. With Milwaukee, Gott posted a 4.14 ERA over 45 2/3 innings.

Gott spent the 2023 season with the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets, recording a 4.19 ERA over 58 innings between the two clubs. He hasn’t been in the majors since 2023.

Gott played in the Athletics system in 2024. He spent the 2025 season in the minors for the Mariners before rejoining the Nationals organization this past offseason.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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2-Year San Francisco Giants Player Signs New Deal With San Diego Padres

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