Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco Giants 3-Time World Series Champion Officially Announces Retirement

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
World Series - San Francisco Giants v Detroit Tigers - Game 4
Getty
DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Pablo Sandoval #48 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with the Most Valuable Player trophy after defeating the Detroit Tigers to win Game Four of the Major League Baseball World Series at Comerica Park on October 28, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-3 in the tenth inning to win the World Series in 4 straight games. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Three-time San Francisco Giants World Series champion Pablo Sandoval officially announced his retirement after 14 MLB seasons.

Sandoval hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since 2021. He will play a few more games with Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Winter League and then hang up the cleats for good.

San Francisco Giants Legend Pablo Sandoval Officially Retires

Detroit Tigers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Former San Francisco Giants Pablo Sandoval waves to the crowd during a pregame ceremony inducting them into the team’s Wall of Fame before the San Francisco Giants game against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Sandoval began his MLB career with the Giants in 2008. He won the World Series with San Francisco in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

He won the 2012 World Series MVP after going 8-for-16 with three home runs as the Giants swept the Detroit Tigers 4-0.

World Series - Detroit Tigers v San Francisco Giants - Game 1
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 24: Pablo Sandoval #48 of the San Francisco Giants rounds the bases after scoring a two run home run to left field against Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers in the third inning during Game One of the Major League Baseball World Series at AT&T Park on October 24, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Sandoval represented the Giants in the 2011 and 2012 All-Star Games.

After the 2014 season, Sandoval signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Boston Red Sox
GettyFORT MYERS, – MARCH 14: Pablo Sandoval #48 of the Boston Red Sox makes the throw to first on the ground ball from Jason Rogers (not in photo) of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning of the Spring Training Game on March 14, 2016 at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South, Florida. The Pirates defeated the Red Sox 3-1. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Red Sox released Sandoval during the 2017 season. The Giants then signed him.

Sandoval played for the Giants in 2019 and most of the 2020 season. San Francisco released the franchise legend in Sept. 2020, and he finished the rest of the season with the Atlanta Braves.

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins - Game Three
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 08: Pablo Sandoval #18 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to Game Three of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park on October 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Sandoval then appeared in 69 games with the Braves in 2021. He attempted to return to the majors with the Giants in 2024, but was released before the season began.

He played for the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League in 2024 and 2025.

San Francisco Giants v Texas Rangers
GettySURPRISE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 25: Pablo Sandoval #48 of the San Francisco Giants gets ready in the batters box against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a spring training game at Surprise Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Over his 14 big-league seasons, Sandoval slashed .278/.330/.443 with 153 home runs and 639 RBI.

In 42 career postseason games, Sandoval hit .338/.386/.535 with six home runs, 13 doubles and 20 RBI.

Congrats on a great career, Sandoval! Giants fans will always remember him for his postseason heroics.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

San Francisco Giants 3-Time World Series Champion Officially Announces Retirement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on SF Giants News

More Heavy on SF Giants News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x