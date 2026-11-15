San Francisco Giants 3-Time World Series Champion Officially Announces Retirement

Three-time San Francisco Giants World Series champion Pablo Sandoval officially announced his retirement after 14 MLB seasons.

Sandoval hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since 2021. He will play a few more games with Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Winter League and then hang up the cleats for good.

San Francisco Giants Legend Pablo Sandoval Officially Retires

Sandoval began his MLB career with the Giants in 2008. He won the World Series with San Francisco in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

He won the 2012 World Series MVP after going 8-for-16 with three home runs as the Giants swept the Detroit Tigers 4-0.

Sandoval represented the Giants in the 2011 and 2012 All-Star Games.

After the 2014 season, Sandoval signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox released Sandoval during the 2017 season. The Giants then signed him.

Sandoval played for the Giants in 2019 and most of the 2020 season. San Francisco released the franchise legend in Sept. 2020, and he finished the rest of the season with the Atlanta Braves.

Sandoval then appeared in 69 games with the Braves in 2021. He attempted to return to the majors with the Giants in 2024, but was released before the season began.

He played for the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League in 2024 and 2025.

Over his 14 big-league seasons, Sandoval slashed .278/.330/.443 with 153 home runs and 639 RBI.

In 42 career postseason games, Sandoval hit .338/.386/.535 with six home runs, 13 doubles and 20 RBI.

Congrats on a great career, Sandoval! Giants fans will always remember him for his postseason heroics.