San Francisco Giants Acquire 24-Year-Old Pitcher in Tyler Mahle Trade

The San Francisco Giants made the first of potentially multiple trades on Sunday night.

The Giants dealt starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves for 24-year-old pitcher Anthony Molina, Robert Murray of FanSided announced.

Mahle signed a 1-year, $10 million contract with San Francisco this offseason to provide starting pitching depth behind Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. But Mahle struggled out of the gate.

The right-handed pitcher had a 1-8 record through his first 13 starts. He did bounce back in July. He posted a 2.82 ERA in 4 starts.

Overall, Mahle went 3-9 and held a 5.13 ERA in his short stint with the Giants before being traded to the Braves.

Giants Acquire Anthony Molina From the Braves In Exchange For Tyler Mahle

The San Francisco Giants announced that Molina was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento after the trade was official.

While it is not a blockbuster deal, Molina is a young, intriguing arm. The right-handed pitcher is just 24 years old and has big-league experience. He has pitched 5 innings in 3 games for the Braves this season.

Molina also logged 52 appearances over the past two seasons with the Colorado Rockies, adding valuable big-league reps to his resume. He has a 6.89 career ERA.

We've got our first move. Molina is a hard-throwing RHP who has experience as a starter and reliever. https://t.co/xwbO15H8S7 — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 3, 2026

The right-handed pitcher’s numbers are significantly better with Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate. He posted a 3.64 ERA in 18 games. Molina has both starting and relief experience. He started 9 games in Triple-A this year.

Social Media Reactions On Tyler Mahle-Anthony Molina Trade

Alex Pavlovic: “Tyler Mahle finished with a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts for the Giants after posting a 2.18 ERA in 16 starts for the Rangers last year. Assuming they also deal Robbie Ray, they’ll have two rotation openings after the deadline.”

Giant Hot Takes: “Tyler Mahle should serve as a good reminder to this ownership group and front office to not go dumpster diving in the offseason. You usually end up with trash.”

Coast to Coast Baseball: “Anthony Molina is a 24-year-old reliever. Potentially decent changeup/slider, been solid in AAA for ATL, bad couple years in the bigs for the Rockies. It was a Tyler Mahle deal, so I wasn’t expecting much.”

Jeff Young: “FWIW it did not quite work out for Tyler Mahle with the Giants, but it was pretty easy to see the potential for that contract turning into a good value deal. Again, it did not turn out that way, but worth it to take a chance given his track record.”

More Potential Trades Soon to Come

There are many talented players on the Giants’ roster. But both second baseman Luis Arraez and left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray are on expiring contracts. Arraez and Ray can be nice rental players to help a contending team make a deep playoff push before hitting free agency.

There are many trade rumors circling around ahead of the MLB deadline on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Tampa Bay Rays are considered the “heavy favorite” to land Arraez, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reporter earlier on Sunday.

Mark Feinsand of MLB Network reported, “According to multiple execs, the Giants’ asking price for Luis Arraez remains very high. You’d have to assume that price will come down as the Deadline draws near; the Giants have absolutely no motivation to keep Arraez, who is a free agent after the season.”

The latest team that has shown interest in Robbie Ray is the Houston Astros after they missed out on Tarik Skubal, according to Nightengale.