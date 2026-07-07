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San Francisco Giants Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Blue Jays Series

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 06: Eric Cerantola #61 of the Kansas City Royals watches from the dug out against Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 06, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants will be back at Oracle Park to open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

They are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games to the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

Most recently, the Giants lost Sunday’s game by a score of 7-6.

SF Giants Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyEric Cerantola #61 of Team Canada delivers a pitch against the Team Cuba in the ninth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on March 11, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Giants announced that they had claimed Eric Cerantola from the Kansas City Royals.

The Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • RHP Eric Cerantola claimed off waivers from Kansas City and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. • RHP Gregory Santos cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento.”

Cerantola is in the middle of his rookie year in the MLB.

He has appeared in four games with the Royals (and has a 10.13 ERA).

Social Media Reacts

GettyEric Cerantola #61 of the Kansas City Royals throws a pitch in his Major League debut against the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 06, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeff Young: “Eric Cerantola has a 3.59 ERA and a 12.0 K/9 in 6 MiLB seasons. He throws a mid 80’s slider that gets a lot of swing-and-miss but with below-average control. Nice upside if the control can improve.”

@ImNotHuman123: “Per transaction log, Giants claim RHP Eric Cerantola. Cerantola was DFA’d by the Royals on Thursday. Added to the 40-man at the 2024 R5 deadline, so he still has an option year left. Debuted this year. Good slider with a not very good fastball that only sits 95. Command issues”

Raising Royals: “We thank Eric for his contributions to the organization since he was drafted in 2021 and wish him the best with the Giants!”

@June15th2025: “Good news? He’s a pitcher. bad news? over 10 ERA. At least this means Buster knows they need pitching”

SF Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants watches from the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Despite a very talented roster, the Giants have been among the worst teams in the MLB this season.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 37-52 record in 89 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Blue Jays Series

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