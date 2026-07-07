San Francisco Giants Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Blue Jays Series

On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants will be back at Oracle Park to open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

They are coming off a series where they lost two out of three games to the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

Most recently, the Giants lost Sunday’s game by a score of 7-6.

SF Giants Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Giants announced that they had claimed Eric Cerantola from the Kansas City Royals.

The Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • RHP Eric Cerantola claimed off waivers from Kansas City and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. • RHP Gregory Santos cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento.”

Cerantola is in the middle of his rookie year in the MLB.

He has appeared in four games with the Royals (and has a 10.13 ERA).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeff Young: “Eric Cerantola has a 3.59 ERA and a 12.0 K/9 in 6 MiLB seasons. He throws a mid 80’s slider that gets a lot of swing-and-miss but with below-average control. Nice upside if the control can improve.”

@ImNotHuman123: “Per transaction log, Giants claim RHP Eric Cerantola. Cerantola was DFA’d by the Royals on Thursday. Added to the 40-man at the 2024 R5 deadline, so he still has an option year left. Debuted this year. Good slider with a not very good fastball that only sits 95. Command issues”

Raising Royals: “We thank Eric for his contributions to the organization since he was drafted in 2021 and wish him the best with the Giants!”

@June15th2025: “Good news? He’s a pitcher. bad news? over 10 ERA. At least this means Buster knows they need pitching”

SF Giants Right Now

Despite a very talented roster, the Giants have been among the worst teams in the MLB this season.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 37-52 record in 89 games.